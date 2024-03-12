[WATCH] Former WWE Champion sends four-word message to LA Knight 

WWE has not announced LA Knight's match at WrestleMania XL, but his direction has appeared clear for a while now.

Since AJ Styles returned in December, The Phenomenal One has had beef with The Megastar of WWE. An argument can be made that it is rather unbecoming of Styles as he decided to hold Knight accountable for taking his spot on SmackDown. In reality, the former WWE Champion's issues were predominantly with The Bloodline.

After The Megastar inadvertently cost AJ Styles from qualifying for the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match on February 9, though, the latter flew to Australia to make sure LA Knight did not get a World Heavyweight Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Styles got inside the Chamber and assaulted his rival with a steel chair.

"LA Knight, you got worse coming," AJ Styles said at a recent live event.

In Lafayette, Louisiana, the other day, AJ Styles defeated Carlito by submission. The Phenomenal One has shown a more aggressive side of late. However, he has also ironically avoided LA Knight on SmackDown since Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Will LA Knight walk into WWE WrestleMania for the first time in his career?

It's not out of the question that the grudge match between LA Knight and AJ Styles could be added to the WrestleMania card in the next few weeks, possibly with a stipulation. The Megastar found a surge in popularity after his rivalry with Bray Wyatt commenced in late 2022. However, he had to sit on the bench for last year's spectacle in Hollywood.

Speaking to Gorilla Position recently, Knight disclosed that he was frustrated with how WWE booked him initially, and then everything unexpectedly took a turn. The Megastar wound up main-eventing Crown Jewel in November against Roman Reigns after teaming up with John Cena a month prior to take down The Bloodline.

Regarding this year's Showcase of Immortals, LA Knight claimed that he will make it the event as he believes it is time to build on the foundation that he has created in the last year:

"So, yeah, I mean is there a little frustration in that regard? I suppose. But, at the same time, if you don't think I'm gonna walk into WrestleMania and make this a big one, boy oh boy, we're gonna have a good time," he said.

The Megastar also hopes to take the world title from "the guy" this year. After Crown Jewel, he received another opportunity at Royal Rumble in January. AJ Styles and Randy Orton also contended for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event. However, The Tribal Chief prevailed.

Poll : Will LA Knight vs. AJ Styles be contested under a stipulation at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion