Nick Aldis refuses to take the blame for controversial WWE decision

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has deflected the blame towards his RAW counterpart, Adam Pearce, following a major announcement on the latest installment of the flagship show.

The two authority figures announced that Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Title in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Show of Shows next month. Naturally, The Judgment Day members expressed their displeasure at the announcement and confronted Aldis and Pearce. Later, the SmackDown GM took to Instagram to claim it was not his fault.

Aldis claimed that the idea was the brainchild of Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth), and it was presented to him by Adam Pearce.

"It wasn't MY idea. I just APPROVED Miz & Truth's idea after Adam brought it to me," he wrote.

WWE legend reveals he wants to see Nick Aldis get punched in the mouth

Speaking on Busted Open Radio earlier this year, legendary wrestler Mark Henry revealed that Nick Aldis was his favorite GM in WWE since Teddy Long.

However, the veteran added that he hopes someone punches Aldis in the mouth because he wants the WWE Universe to witness the latter's impeccable in-ring skills.

"I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world; I want all these people as a GM; I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a*s kicker," said Henry. [From 14:12 - 15:22]

In the past, Aldis shared that he was nervous when Triple H introduced him as the new SmackDown GM last October. However, the former NWA star has shined in his new role and it will be interesting to see if he has any more announcements left on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Will The Judgment Day retain their title at WrestleMania XL? Sound off.

