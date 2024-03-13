Bron Breakker should face 25-time champion in surprise WrestleMania match, says former WWE figure (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker has had a great start to his main roster career on SmackDown, continuing his dominance from NXT. Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks the second-generation star should have a surprise open challenge at WrestleMania XL.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke about 25-time champion John Cena. He discussed the possibility of The Cenation Leader competing at this year's 'Mania and criticized how WWE had handled two stars who beat him not too long ago.

According to Vince Russo, the allure of beating John Cena had vanished because of his recent losses. When answering the question of who should face and beat Cena in a potential open challenge at WrestleMania 40, the only name that came to Russo's mind was Bron Breakker:

"This is what Vince McMahon used to say all the time - the bloom is already off the rose. Because he [John Cena] lost to [Solo] Sikoa. The bloom is already off the rose. The only person they can do is Bron Breakker." (10:14 - 10:35)

Not just Bron Breakker but another superstar squashing John Cena is a good idea, according to Vince Russo

Bron Breakker vs. John Cena would be a good match, but it would only be better if an actual program existed. With only a few weeks until The Grandest Stage of Them All, it seems unlikely that Cena will have a proper storyline.

Right after Russo's suggestion for Cena at WrestleMania, Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched the idea of John Cena vs "Big" Bronson Reed:

"I would not have an issue with that. Because that's believable to me. I don't have an issue with that at all," Russo said. (10:54 - 11:00)

The Auszilla has suffered a few hefty blows in the last couple of months, with his most recent loss coming on RAW in a Gauntlet Match. Eventual winner Sami Zayn took him out of the bout - and his WrestleMania status now seems unclear.

