WWE doesn't need 25-time Champion at WrestleMania 40 because of The Rock, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock's presence at WrestleMania 40 has undoubtedly made the show a must-see if it wasn't already. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, WWE won't need the services of another major legend because of The Great One.

As you know, The Rock is scheduled to headline Night 1 when he teams up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed the former franchise player of WWE and 25-time champion John Cena.

According to the ex-WWE writer, John Cena isn't needed because of The Rock. Russo also stated that he can only see Cena opening WrestleMania to hype the crowd up:

"Let's face it, man. If [John] Cena comes back and he's talking like he is coming back, they [WWE] don't really need him this year because of The Rock. I could see no announcement of Cena and the first thing we hear is John Cena's music. And I could see him cutting a promo welcoming everybody to WrestleMania. I can see that sort of thing. You're going to announce him now and shoot an angle in 3 weeks? I could see him coming out as a surprise and welcoming the crowd and warming the crowd up a bit." (5:35-6:23)

There was one issue with The Rock being slapped by Cody Rhodes according to Vince Russo

The Brahma Bull went viral yet again this past week on SmackDown when his rival Cody Rhodes slapped him - giving him a receipt from the Las Vegas Press Conference last month.

On a recent episode of The Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Cody Rhodes not facing any consequences for slapping The Rock made no sense due to the latter's position as a TKO board member:

“The fact that he is on the board, he does have power, he does have stroke. You can’t be slapping him around and cutting promos on him and stuff like that because boom, he could let you go like this. You need to figure that out in the storyline.” [54:00 - 54:18]

SmackDown immediately went off the air after that moment and the two Bloodline members walked away - a moment that was criticized by fans because of how abrupt the ending of the show was.

