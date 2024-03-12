Cody Rhodes reacts to slapping The Rock and breaks down in tears on RAW

Cody Rhodes broke down in tears on Monday Night RAW, but he also spoke about several other things and addressed slapping The Rock on SmackDown this past week - having an epic reaction to it.

In case you didn't watch it, Cody Rhodes somewhat got one over The Rock this past week on SmackDown. During the Last Vegas Press Conference last month, The Rock slapped Cody over comments he made against the Anoa'i family - or perceived to be that way. The American Nightmare would get one back this past Friday by slapping The Rock.

Talking about his wife and mother, Cody Rhodes said they're all he has left in his family. He addressed slapping The Rock, stating that it feels good to slap your boss.

This, of course, was a reference to the fact that The Rock is a board member of TKO and technically holds authority over The American Nightmare.

As for his relationship with Seth Rollins, Cody said that people change. He even acknowledged smashing Triple H's throne in AEW and said that The Game is now one of his biggest allies. He also acknowledged his alliance with Jey Uso.

In the end, Cody sent a warning to Roman Reigns, stating that he was in the last innings.

