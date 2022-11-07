Roman Reigns is firmly sitting on top of the WWE throne and doesn't seem to be dropping the Undisputed Universal Championship anytime soon.

However, some fans on Twitter chewed on the possibility of either CM Punk or Cody Rhodes returning to usurp The Tribal Chief, possibly at WrestleMania 39 next year.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been heavily linked with a WWE return amid rumors of his imminent departure from AEW. Unfortunately, he is out of action for the rest of 2022 after suffering a torn tricep injury in his potential last match at All Out.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare is also nursing a torn pec injury he sustained before his Hell in a Cell match earlier this year.

Despite the two being on the sidelines and Punk still being contractually obligated to AEW, people think these men are the frontrunners to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Recent reports have also suggested that Triple H has made up his mind about who will end the Bloodline leader's historic reign as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Reacting to these speculations, the Twitterverse went berserk over some wild predictions for Roman Reigns.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Christine @ShiningPolaris At the moment these are the only 2 wrestlers I believe can dethrone Roman Reigns as #WWE Universal Champion. At the moment these are the only 2 wrestlers I believe can dethrone Roman Reigns as #WWE Universal Champion. https://t.co/Pt97aL3bhN

Shannon- #BringBackTheElite @TheeShannonS @ShiningPolaris Sorry I only agree with Cody to be able to dethrone Roman. Punk had his chance then he decided to run his mouth. I would be shocked if he stays with #AEW or if #WWE takes him back. I used to be a fan of his, but after the way he acted at scrum, not a fan anymore. @ShiningPolaris Sorry I only agree with Cody to be able to dethrone Roman. Punk had his chance then he decided to run his mouth. I would be shocked if he stays with #AEW or if #WWE takes him back. I used to be a fan of his, but after the way he acted at scrum, not a fan anymore.

Mike O'Brien @ChairmanAwesome



I don't know about Punk tbh. I feel like if he went there it would be part time and maybe to put people over? @ShiningPolaris Cody for sure.I don't know about Punk tbh. I feel like if he went there it would be part time and maybe to put people over? @ShiningPolaris Cody for sure.I don't know about Punk tbh. I feel like if he went there it would be part time and maybe to put people over?

Kermac @Kermac21 @ShiningPolaris Should have been Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Drew got screwed out of his Wrestlemania moment due to the pandemic. Beating Roman would have been a great makeup. Even if Punk came back I still don't think he'd win. Cody is the only legitimate one and MAYBE Seth. #WWE @ShiningPolaris Should have been Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Drew got screwed out of his Wrestlemania moment due to the pandemic. Beating Roman would have been a great makeup. Even if Punk came back I still don't think he'd win. Cody is the only legitimate one and MAYBE Seth. #WWE

PeteXT @Peteyberger @ShiningPolaris Cody yes....Punk hell no. Id have Bray, Zayn, Jey Uso all ahead of Punk. @ShiningPolaris Cody yes....Punk hell no. Id have Bray, Zayn, Jey Uso all ahead of Punk.

Ember Avenger @EmberAvenger @ShiningPolaris I don't think Punk will go back to WWE. And if he does, I don't think he'll be treated like a hero in the way Cody has. He doesn't deserve it and I think WWE would be stupid to not see the problem that Punk is. @ShiningPolaris I don't think Punk will go back to WWE. And if he does, I don't think he'll be treated like a hero in the way Cody has. He doesn't deserve it and I think WWE would be stupid to not see the problem that Punk is.

vjstylez412 @vjstylez412 @ShiningPolaris Still got a lot of love for Punk. That being said, I prefer Cody for this just for the stir of him getting the one title that alluded his dad. @ShiningPolaris Still got a lot of love for Punk. That being said, I prefer Cody for this just for the stir of him getting the one title that alluded his dad.

vjstylez412 @vjstylez412 @ShiningPolaris I’m more inclined to see Punk in WWE at this point. It feels like a point of no return with AEW. @ShiningPolaris I’m more inclined to see Punk in WWE at this point. It feels like a point of no return with AEW.

Jen Imparato💙(Pixyl)💙🐈‍⬛️ @chetti @ShiningPolaris Cody is super easy to tell a story with, he's smart and creative. But, I think if he's in the Rumble, it's simpler. @ShiningPolaris Cody is super easy to tell a story with, he's smart and creative. But, I think if he's in the Rumble, it's simpler.

PBF2.0 @PBF2_0 @ShiningPolaris I think it's gotta be Cody, and then have him and Punk feud while Reigns takes a few months away from the ring. Punk might get a hero's welcome at first, but he should immediately turn heel and I think that would help bolster Cody as a babyface champ, as well. @ShiningPolaris I think it's gotta be Cody, and then have him and Punk feud while Reigns takes a few months away from the ring. Punk might get a hero's welcome at first, but he should immediately turn heel and I think that would help bolster Cody as a babyface champ, as well.

Roman Reigns took a massive shot at CM Punk and the AEW roster last year

Roman Reigns is very outspoken, especially when it comes to defending WWE. Last year, he fired shots at CM Punk's UFC run and quipped that he would throw him and the AEW roster out of his league:

"I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?" Reigns added.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Roman Reigns shoots on CM Punk Roman Reigns shoots on CM Punk 👀 https://t.co/Ylkrf8kT7d

The Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint have quite a bit of history with each other since The Shield's early days on the main roster.

The two veterans have wrestled one another in a singles match only once, which saw the Head of the Table emerge victorious on the January 6 episode of RAW 2014.

Should CM Punk return to WWE down the line, fans would love to see him have a blockbuster rivalry with the Tribal Chief.

