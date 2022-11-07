Roman Reigns is firmly sitting on top of the WWE throne and doesn't seem to be dropping the Undisputed Universal Championship anytime soon.
However, some fans on Twitter chewed on the possibility of either CM Punk or Cody Rhodes returning to usurp The Tribal Chief, possibly at WrestleMania 39 next year.
The Straight Edge Superstar has been heavily linked with a WWE return amid rumors of his imminent departure from AEW. Unfortunately, he is out of action for the rest of 2022 after suffering a torn tricep injury in his potential last match at All Out.
Meanwhile, The American Nightmare is also nursing a torn pec injury he sustained before his Hell in a Cell match earlier this year.
Despite the two being on the sidelines and Punk still being contractually obligated to AEW, people think these men are the frontrunners to dethrone The Tribal Chief.
Recent reports have also suggested that Triple H has made up his mind about who will end the Bloodline leader's historic reign as the Undisputed Universal Champion.
Reacting to these speculations, the Twitterverse went berserk over some wild predictions for Roman Reigns.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Roman Reigns took a massive shot at CM Punk and the AEW roster last year
Roman Reigns is very outspoken, especially when it comes to defending WWE. Last year, he fired shots at CM Punk's UFC run and quipped that he would throw him and the AEW roster out of his league:
"I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?" Reigns added.
The Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint have quite a bit of history with each other since The Shield's early days on the main roster.
The two veterans have wrestled one another in a singles match only once, which saw the Head of the Table emerge victorious on the January 6 episode of RAW 2014.
Should CM Punk return to WWE down the line, fans would love to see him have a blockbuster rivalry with the Tribal Chief.
Who would you like to see dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.
