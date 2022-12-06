"He's signing with WWE" - Konnan reacts to the rumors of Triple H bringing back 2-time Money in the Bank winner after 8-year hiatus

Since taking over the reins of the creative department, Triple H has brought back several former WWE Superstars who parted ways with Vince McMahon under the previous regime.

But will he reconcile with the most controversial and polarizing figure in pro wrestling today - CM Punk? WCW veteran Konnan recently weighed in on the possibility of the 44-year-old jumping ship to his old stomping grounds. The Straight Edge Superstar has been heavily linked with a potential WWE return amid rumors of his estranged relationship with AEW.

The Chicago native's infamous pipebomb during the All Out media scrum and the alleged fiasco with The Elite jeopardized his future with the company. Tony Khan is reportedly hesitant to release Punk while he recuperates from a triceps injury he suffered in his supposedly final AEW match against Jon Moxley.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested Triple H signing CM Punk would be massive as the latter has attained legendary status after his notorious tirade in AEW.

“That’s the story, and the rumor is he’s signing with WWE. That would be massive. If he has a year left, well, they’ll wait a year I guess. One thing is he doesn’t have to wrestle. He’s a legend now. He just shows up. What he did is legendary. Very few guys have done what he did. That’s like sh*t I did in Mexico. He’s a legend," Konnan said. (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back CM Punk

Triple H and CM Punk haven't seen eye-to-eye in years, but the Chief Content Officer is said to be open to doing business with The Second City Saint again.

However, some people within WWE are allegedly against the idea of seeing the former AEW World Champion return to the global juggernaut.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral For those who think WWE would not bring CM Punk back if he leaves AEW:



"Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal."



-- WWE Source to Fightful Select For those who think WWE would not bring CM Punk back if he leaves AEW:"Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal."-- WWE Source to Fightful Select https://t.co/tbAVbOaFdb

It will be interesting to see if The Hunter puts feelers out to gauge CM Punk's interest, but that mainly rides on how his situation with AEW pans out.

Would you like to see CM Punk back in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : Do you want to see CM Punk wrestle again? Yes No 0 votes