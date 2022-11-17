"He's a straight up guy" - WWE Hall of Famer claims CM Punk has a no-nonsense attitude with backstage talent (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Teddy Long shared a story about CM Punk having a firm personality towards co-workers and other talents.

Ever since his tirade at the September 4th All Out media scrum, which resulted in a backstage brawl, Punk's reputation within AEW has seemingly tarnished. The locker room expressed their objections about working with the former WWE Superstar, with Chris Jericho allegedly labeling him a "cancer."

However, on the first episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, Long revealed that Punk is a nice guy and that he spoke to him after the controversial rant.

"Well, he [CM Punk] is a cool guy, real nice guy. Like I said, I trained with him before, did cardio and stuff with him and me and him always talked and you know we had a great convo.... In fact, I still talk to him right now after he had to blow up this past thing he did in AEW, I had a chance to talk to him right after that you know what I mean," he said. [from 27:15 - 27:31]

The former WWE SmackDown General Manager reiterated that The Second City Saint isn't hesitant to tell it straight up. He further added that while other wrestlers are afraid to speak up, the latter is fearless in unleashing his thoughts, even if it costs him his career.

" A lot of guys like I said before, CM Punk is one of the guys that will speak and not worry about losing his job or not. But, a lot of guys won't speak up because they know they may get fired or they know somewhere down the line, they're going to get buried on TV or whatever but you gotta put that stuff behind you. If you want to bury me on TV and do whatever you to do to me just because I'm going to tell the truth, then so be it. So that's how CM Punk was, he just you know like I said that name straight edge, he's a straight up guy," Long added. [from 27:38 - 28:10]

Teddy Long comments on CM Punk's actions at All Out Media scrum

When asked about Punk's outburst on the September 4th presser during the same episode, Teddy Long said that people shouldn't judge quickly because they only see stuff on television and not what's happening outside of it.

"In this business, you never know what's going on behind the scenes, okay. All you see is the TV side so you just never know what led to that," [from 28:26 - 28:36]

CM Punk recently returned to commentating on the Cage Fury Fighting Championships in what would be his first public appearance since the Brawl Out.

What are your thoughts on Teddy Long's description of CM Punk as a person? Sound off in the comments section.

