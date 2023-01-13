"He’s (Vince McMahon) gonna return with a vengeance" - Wrestling legend sends warning amidst administrative unrest in WWE

Vince McMahon recently returned to power in WWE. He is currently the Executive Chairman of the company. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on McMahon's return and claimed that the former CEO may have returned with some devious plans.

Halfway into 2022, in light of the Hush Money allegations, Vincent Kennedy McMahon announced his retirement from the company. His daughter Stephanie McMahon, along with Nick Khan, became the co-CEOs while Triple H became the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position, announcing that she would be going on a prolonged leave of absence. Her father was then unanimously elected as the Executive Charmain of WWE.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star opened up on what could be the true intentions of Vince McMahon as he is back on his throne. Hardy believes that the Chairman could have animosity toward some board members if he felt they had wronged him in any way, shape, or form.

“Knowing Vince, he’s a pretty vindictive guy, I feel like. If he feels like someone intentionally tried to do something to push him out or give him advice that was maybe misleading, they were just trying to push him off to the side, I feel like he’s gonna take that seriously and he’s gonna return with a vengeance,” Matt Hardy said. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

Matt Hardy shares his thoughts on whether Vince McMahon will acquire creative control

While speaking on the same episode, Matt Hardy mentioned that the Executive Chairman wanted his input on every aspect of the product.

"I feel like even if Vince is being sincere about that, he won't be able to control himself like that. If he is back, he is going to put his fingerprints on things. It's just who he is. It's absolutely who it is." (H/T Sportskeeda.com)

Hardy also stated that an anonymous person felt that this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW had a shade of Mr. McMahon.

What was your initial reaction to Vince McMahon's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes