WWE Superstar apparently believes Vince McMahon had his "fingerprints" on the latest RAW episode

Vince McMahon becoming the Executive Chairman of WWE has given rise to fears about his potential return to the creative team. While he hasn't contributed to the booking yet, Matt Hardy recently spoke to someone within WWE who believes McMahon might have influenced the latest RAW episode.

As reported earlier, Matt Hardy has already reached out to a few friends in the company and revealed how the talent feels about the recent changes. The AEW star also interacted with another unnamed individual who noticed something different about Monday Night RAW.

The superstar in question allegedly got the feeling that Vince McMahon might have used his power again to impact the script of RAW.

Here's Matt Hardy's revelation from his podcast:

"There was someone, you know, I would just say randomly without mentioning names, who said, 'I don't know, RAW felt different on Monday. I've got a feeling Vince may have had his fingerprints on it,' which is interesting." [23:43 - 23:57]

Vince McMahon clarified in his official statement that he wasn't going to interfere with the new creative team's responsibilities as the boss was solely back to focus on the business and a potential sale of the company.

On paper, Vince McMahon has indirectly promised not to impact Triple H's impressive work; however, Matt Hardy predicted that Vince would eventually regain complete control of RAW and SmackDown.

The former WWE star wouldn't be surprised if McMahon forced his way back into creative, as he knew his former employer really well, having worked under him for several years.

Hardy continued:

"I feel like even if Vince is being sincere about that, he won't be able to control himself like that. If he is back, he is going to put his fingerprints on things. It's just who he is. It's absolutely who it is." [23:10 - 23:41]

Matt Hardy says Vince McMahon's creative influence in WWE could grow gradually

While Vince McMahon might not immediately try to impose his vision again on the product, Matt Hardy foresaw the 77-year-old gradually returning to his former spot as the Head of Creative.

The tag team legend said that fans might start noticing things on TV that they were accustomed to seeing during the pre-Triple H era. Vince McMahon built WWE from the ground up and was initially never expected to retire until his shocking resignation in 2022.

His comeback hasn't shocked Matt Hardy, who understands why VKM might be adamant about running his "baby" again.

"But no, I think if Vince comes back, I think he continues as it is, and you see a little more influence from Vince, a little more, a little more, and then, it might get back to the point where he is going, 'Damn it! This is my show, and nobody better at doing this than me. This is my baby. I'm going to raise my child, and I'm going to see it through.'" [23:59 - 24:13]

