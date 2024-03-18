“He’s on the way up” - Top AEW star tipped to surpass Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins by wrestling journalist

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has tipped top AEW star Will Ospreay to leapfrog Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in terms of charisma in the future.

The Aerial Assassin signed a multi-year full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion at the Full Gear pay-per-view last year. The talented wrestler defeated Konosuke Takeshita in his debut match as a full-time performer at AEW Revolution.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that Will Ospreay has more charisma than Cody Rhodes. The veteran also tipped Ospreay to surpass Cody and Seth Rollins in terms of promo work and charisma, adding that WWE made a mistake by not signing the current AEW star.

"WWE doesn't 'need' him; hthey don't need anyone. But he is the most talented wrestler in the world, and it was a miss by WWE not getting him. He's got more charisma than Cody Rhodes, and look at Cody Rhodes there, you know?" he said.

Meltzer further added:

"It would take him a little while to get to the Seth Rollins promo, but once he got there, he would surpass him. And with Cody, Cody has so much goodwill — I'm not saying he would surpass Cody, but in time he probably would just because he's 30 and Cody's 38. He's on the way up, and Cody's [already] there." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Dave Meltzer feels Will Ospreay can have the same story as Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare has been constantly talking about ''finishing his story'' since his return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38. Cody's story has captivated fans and established him as the top babyface in the company.

Dave Meltzer believes AEW can do the same angle with Will Ospreay.

"The funny part is, essentially, Will [Ospreay] can do the same story in AEW. It won't be as big because they don't have a Roman Reigns opponent, and the AEW title historically doesn't mean as much as the WWE title to as many people. But they can still do that story," he said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Meanwhile, Ospreay is set to square off against Bryan Danielson at the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV, which will take place on April 21, 2024. Only time will tell whether Ospreay will be able to match Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the future.

