“He’s WWE bound,” “It's happening” - Fans react to latest report on MJF amid uncertain AEW future

Wrestling fans have reacted to the latest report regarding top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman amid his hiatus from the promotion.

The Salt of the Earth has been hailed as one of the Four Pillars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Friedman has been absent from television since losing the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023.

Amid widespread speculation regarding his future in the Tony Khan-led promotion, new reports emerged recently which revealed that MJF had met with officials from the company the day after Dynamite: Big Business in Boston.

The update also disclosed that the 28-year-old star was not present backstage for any of the promotion's recent events, with no exact information regarding his in-ring return being available. A user took to X/Twitter to share the report regarding Friedman.

Fans shared their reactions to the post, with several users suggesting that MJF may be headed to WWE. Friedman has been outspoken about his interest in joining the sports entertainment juggernaut. He even called out The Rock recently for supposedly copying his brutal whipping of Cody Rhodes during their feud in All Elite Wrestling.

Ricky Starks believes MJF will be back in AEW soon

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has emerged as one of the most reliable and popular wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster. He has been with the company since its earliest days and has found great success inside the ring.

Friedman has been missing from AEW television since he was betrayed by his former partner and friend Adam Cole, who unmasked himself as The Devil alongside his new faction, The Undisputed Kingdom, at Worlds End 2023. The Long Island native has not appeared on TV so far in 2024, and his name was reportedly removed from the company's roster page as well.

The former AEW World Champion is currently recovering from injuries, although no exact timetable has been reported for his comeback. According to fellow All Elite star Ricky Starks, however, Friedman will be back in action soon.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Absolute One claimed that MJF is likely to return to AEW soon, stating that the latter was too attached to the spotlight to remain absent from the promotion for too long.

"I think he is, I don't think MJF can stay away from the spotlight too long. It's in his narcissistic nature to have to come back and want to be greedy so I'm sure he will pop up very soon." [From 05:55 to 06:10]

Starks challenged Friedman for his prized "Triple B" on the 2022 edition of Dynamite: Winter is Coming in an unsuccessful effort. It remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old star will find his way back to the World Title picture.

