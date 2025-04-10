"He hasn't seen the inside of a gym" - WWE veteran lashes out at Adam Cole after he becomes AEW TNT Champion

Adam Cole has been the talk of the town since capturing the AEW TNT Championship. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently slammed The Panama City Playboy for his physique.

At the AEW Dynasty PPV event, Adam Cole shocked fans as he pinned Daniel Garcia to win the TNT Championship. This was Cole's first singles title win since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2021.

During the latest edition of the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette claimed Adam Cole had lost several pounds as compared to his size during his time on WWE's NXT brand. He also claimed that the AEW TNT Champion hadn't been hitting the gym.

"Look at a picture of Adam Cole in NXT just a few years ago. He's lost 20, 30, 40 pounds, I don't know. He hasn't seen the inside of a gym. I like the guy personally at first, but I didn't wanna hone in on that because I was afraid he'd be sick like these other guys have been. But if he was sick, he wouldn't be out there having 20 minute matches with Daniel Garcia. So he apparently just has reconciled himself to the fact that he looks like a starving child in Appalachia, and he's not going to do anything about it," he said. [1:55-2:45]

AEW star Adam Cole almost fell during his WWE debut

Adam Cole signed with WWE in August 2017 and was assigned to the developmental brand. The former NXT Champion recently told an interesting story about his debut.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, The Panama City Playboy revealed he almost slipped due to wearing jeans and shoes. He was thankful that the cameras didn't catch it, or it would have been a disastrous debut for him in the Stamford-based promotion.

"When I go to get into the ring, I do almost fall… and the camera didn’t catch it. First of all, so glad I didn’t fall. Can you imagine? If you debut and just fall on my face. How wild that would have been. But yeah, I was so excited and then, when I went to go in and run, like you said with dress shoes and jeans on, I almost lose my balance for a second, but I caught myself, thank goodness," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

We will have to wait and see what's in store for Adam Cole after winning the TNT Championship.

