"He should've been the adult in the room" - Wrestling veteran blames CM Punk for backstage altercations in AEW

Former AEW star CM Punk chose the Jacksonville-based promotion as the destination for his long-awaited professional wrestling return. However, Punk's backstage behavior affected his run in the company both before and after his recent backstage drama. His contract was officially terminated by Tony Khan last week.

Fans around the world had mixed reactions to the news of Punk's release. Some bashed Tony Khan for firing CM Punk, while others believe that it was the right call, including wrestling veteran, Konnan.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized CM Punk for being immature and stated that he should've been the adult in the room during his backstage incidents in AEW.

"He was around a lot of immature people, but he himself did not handle it maturely. He should've been the adult in the room and he acted more of a kid than they did. He should've set the example not try to be a tough guy and challenge everybody to a fight. You are trying to unite a locker room with a lot of young kids that need leadership. They need somebody to look up to bro and you weren't that person." [13:43-14:05]

Konnan believes former AEW World Tag Team Champions have become stale

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently gave his thoughts on how Nick and Matt Jackson (The Young Bucks) have become stale in their act in All Elite Wrestling.

Nick and Matt Jackson have won the AEW World Tag Team titles twice and have also held the Trios titles alongside Kenny Omega. However, their appearances on screen have reduced over the last few months, as well as their involvement in long-term storylines.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan gave his thoughts on The Young Bucks.

"They don't seem motivated," he said. "They just don't seem motivated the last few months, you know what I'm saying. They still brought it in the ring. But their backstage promos weren't that good and they just, I don't know, they've kind of become stale." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

What your thoughts on Konnan's comments? Give your opinion in the comments below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.