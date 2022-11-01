"He should've never came back to wrestling" - Twitterverse reacts to speculation over CM Punk's in-ring future amidst AEW controversy

CM Punk's future with AEW has been in doubt for quite some time now, but according to Nick Hausman, the star might be done with wrestling as well. In light of the speculation, fans took to social media to share their opinions on the matter.
During Hausman's recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, he speculated that, according to those he's spoken to, CM Punk might not return to the squared circle. As per sources, the star might be Hollywood bound and will instead opt to focus on a transition into cinema and television.
In response to the speculation, wrestling fans took the opportunity to voice their criticisms of The Second City Saint and took shots at him on Twitter.
Check out the tweets below:
Other fans were instead disappointed in the way things have seemingly soured between CM Punk and AEW, but some also noted that they expected this unfortunate outcome.
Despite the reports, there are still some fans who actively support the veteran and are skeptical about the legitimacy of all the news surrounding Punk.
Regardless, there has been no official word on whether or not CM Punk will remain with AEW or depart from the promotion. While Tony Khan was tight-lipped about Ace Steel's release, a star of the magnitude of Punk will undoubtedly result in a public statement of some kind.
Jim Cornette believes that The Elite purposely got rid of CM Punk
While the jury is still out on Punk's final stance with the promotion, it already seems like The Elite are on their way back to AEW. This has led many to speculate that the internal investigation clearly went their way instead.
During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager pointed out that Tony Khan's business will likely suffer now.
"Everything has worked out so well for everybody except Tony Khan, whose business continues to suffer. The EVPs got rid of the threat that they had that exposed them already, but Tony ain't realized it. Jericho's cleared the way for the canned ham to be the most prized product in the whole store," said Cornette.
Unfortunately, until Tony Khan or even CM Punk makes any public statements, any report that isn't directly from the source can only be taken as speculation.
Could The Second City Saint decide to hang his boots for good after a backstage altercation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
