"He should've never came back to wrestling" - Twitterverse reacts to speculation over CM Punk's in-ring future amidst AEW controversy

CM Punk's future with AEW has been in doubt for quite some time now, but according to Nick Hausman, the star might be done with wrestling as well. In light of the speculation, fans took to social media to share their opinions on the matter.

During Hausman's recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, he speculated that, according to those he's spoken to, CM Punk might not return to the squared circle. As per sources, the star might be Hollywood bound and will instead opt to focus on a transition into cinema and television.

In response to the speculation, wrestling fans took the opportunity to voice their criticisms of The Second City Saint and took shots at him on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

Kryptic @ven_dam_

What do you see?

A toxic personality" @WrestlePurists "Look in my eyeeesWhat do you see?A toxic personality" @WrestlePurists "Look in my eyeeesWhat do you see?A toxic personality"

☠️💀JC2000💀☠️ @JC_CHILL_ @WrestlePurists He should've never came back to wrestling at all @WrestlePurists He should've never came back to wrestling at all

Fmghost @Fmghost86 @WrestlePurists He was never a great wrestler anyway only on the mic @WrestlePurists He was never a great wrestler anyway only on the mic

BRENDOR SMASH @TheBrendor @WrestlePurists I suppose he’ll have to wipe away those tears of disappointment with all that money he made. @WrestlePurists I suppose he’ll have to wipe away those tears of disappointment with all that money he made.

Other fans were instead disappointed in the way things have seemingly soured between CM Punk and AEW, but some also noted that they expected this unfortunate outcome.

David @TopRopeDuck @WrestlePurists Guess the wheels finally fell off 🫤 @WrestlePurists Guess the wheels finally fell off 🫤

Mick Silva @SilvaDaM95 @WrestlePurists All because of some he said, she said high school drama. How pathetic. @WrestlePurists All because of some he said, she said high school drama. How pathetic.

Jeremy Williams 🐯☯️ @Metalyger @WrestlePurists He did get injured during two title matches in a year, it's not like he has a long future ahead of him in the ring. He's going to keep selling shirts and having other ways of staying rich. Probably start a podcast with Cornette where they crap on AEW every week. @WrestlePurists He did get injured during two title matches in a year, it's not like he has a long future ahead of him in the ring. He's going to keep selling shirts and having other ways of staying rich. Probably start a podcast with Cornette where they crap on AEW every week.

Lapsed. @prophecypro @WrestlePurists Expected. Still sad this is how its all ended. @WrestlePurists Expected. Still sad this is how its all ended.

Richie @Mysterio__01 @WrestlePurists His last match was a World title win against the face of AEW.. Fair enough @WrestlePurists His last match was a World title win against the face of AEW.. Fair enough

Despite the reports, there are still some fans who actively support the veteran and are skeptical about the legitimacy of all the news surrounding Punk.

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ @WrestlePurists He doesn’t need to if he genuinely doesn’t want to. Wrestling isn’t the only thing he has going for him, he was doing completely fine without it before he returned last year, aha. @WrestlePurists He doesn’t need to if he genuinely doesn’t want to. Wrestling isn’t the only thing he has going for him, he was doing completely fine without it before he returned last year, aha.

tae🇺🇸🇺🇸 @taeoct6 @WrestlePurists If that’s the case why is Tony trying to give him a non compete and why isn’t punk signing it? @WrestlePurists If that’s the case why is Tony trying to give him a non compete and why isn’t punk signing it?

ThePrinceMagus @ThePrinceMagus @WrestlePurists This has big “Cody is saying he’s going to back out of Wrestlemania” energy. @WrestlePurists This has big “Cody is saying he’s going to back out of Wrestlemania” energy.

Regardless, there has been no official word on whether or not CM Punk will remain with AEW or depart from the promotion. While Tony Khan was tight-lipped about Ace Steel's release, a star of the magnitude of Punk will undoubtedly result in a public statement of some kind.

Jim Cornette believes that The Elite purposely got rid of CM Punk

While the jury is still out on Punk's final stance with the promotion, it already seems like The Elite are on their way back to AEW. This has led many to speculate that the internal investigation clearly went their way instead.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager pointed out that Tony Khan's business will likely suffer now.

"Everything has worked out so well for everybody except Tony Khan, whose business continues to suffer. The EVPs got rid of the threat that they had that exposed them already, but Tony ain't realized it. Jericho's cleared the way for the canned ham to be the most prized product in the whole store," said Cornette.

Unfortunately, until Tony Khan or even CM Punk makes any public statements, any report that isn't directly from the source can only be taken as speculation.

Could The Second City Saint decide to hang his boots for good after a backstage altercation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

