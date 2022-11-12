The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he left AEW and signed with WWE. He recently mentioned that he dug his own grave by making one decision in All Elite Wrestling. Thus, fans want to see Rhodes return to the promotion and deal with unfinished business.

The American Nightmare was one of the founders of the promotions. During the initial days of AEW, Rhodes feuded with Chris Jericho for the World title. The American Nightmare added a risky stipulation to their title match. That said, if Rhodes loses, then he will never challenge for the championship ever again. Sadly, Rhodes lost and kept his word.

Cody was a guest on the latest episode of Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast. During the show, The American Nightmare mentioned that he does regret eliminating himself from the top title picture.

"To make political decisions like boxing myself out of winning a world championship, those decisions in hindsight were not the correct decisions and what I should’ve been doing," Cody said.

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite Cody Rhodes says he made the wrong decision boxing himself out of the AEW world title:



This comment riled up the wrestling universe as people felt that the founder wanted to return to AEW.

Wrestle Stan @WrestleStan22



4 years time he'll be talking about unfinished business and return, can't even blame him @HNCHDynamite He wants to come back4 years time he'll be talking about unfinished business and return, can't even blame him @HNCHDynamite He wants to come back 4 years time he'll be talking about unfinished business and return, can't even blame him

Portillo @Portillothedog @HNCHDynamite I am sure after this title run in WWE that he may go back to AEW for the title and than retire. @HNCHDynamite I am sure after this title run in WWE that he may go back to AEW for the title and than retire.

Fans felt that he should have broken his promise and turned heel to win the title. They believed that would have cemented him as the top villain in the company.

SC11 @SCalySCamper11 @HNCHDynamite I always thought the no title stipulation was going to be the catalyst for his eventual heel turn. @HNCHDynamite I always thought the no title stipulation was going to be the catalyst for his eventual heel turn.

Nuke 🐝 @notnuke_



🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite A heel Cody Rhodes as the AEW world champion would've been unreal TV. Such a shame it didn't happen. A heel Cody Rhodes as the AEW world champion would've been unreal TV. Such a shame it didn't happen.

PhanomX🐝 @phanom_x @DrainBamager Me thinking about the missed potential of Heel Cody in 2021 after the Malakai feud. @DrainBamager Me thinking about the missed potential of Heel Cody in 2021 after the Malakai feud. https://t.co/z73uadfeG9

1 @TronMadden_ @AK_1WA @DrainBamager Facts, he had so many ways to set that up to where he could’ve turned and been champ. @AK_1WA @DrainBamager Facts, he had so many ways to set that up to where he could’ve turned and been champ.

Mark @_MarkD_ @archaeochron @DrainBamager Was there not a story in Cody turning and taking the title from Hangman - breaking his word about not challenging for the title? @archaeochron @DrainBamager Was there not a story in Cody turning and taking the title from Hangman - breaking his word about not challenging for the title?

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Of course Cody Rhodes suppressing himself down the card and that AEW World title stipulation was a gigantic mistake.



If Cody had just swallowed his pride and agreed to turn, he would still be with AEW as the company's top heel. Of course Cody Rhodes suppressing himself down the card and that AEW World title stipulation was a gigantic mistake.If Cody had just swallowed his pride and agreed to turn, he would still be with AEW as the company's top heel.

Aadam @AK_1WA @DrainBamager Storyline wise it was so easy too, he could have just said that the no world title shot stipulation only existed on his last contract and now he's got a new contract it doesn't apply. The fans would have hated him even more and it wold have cemented him as the top heel in AEW. @DrainBamager Storyline wise it was so easy too, he could have just said that the no world title shot stipulation only existed on his last contract and now he's got a new contract it doesn't apply. The fans would have hated him even more and it wold have cemented him as the top heel in AEW.

Till date, the wrestling world is puzzled on why Cody Rhodes made that decision, and some also feel that is the reason he left the company.

Richard @SpeakinSoFreely @HNCHDynamite That’s the thing I didn’t understand why he did that @HNCHDynamite That’s the thing I didn’t understand why he did that

. @belacsburner @HNCHDynamite Thats what led to him eventually leaving imo @HNCHDynamite Thats what led to him eventually leaving imo

Earlier this year, Rhodes left AEW and made his epic return to WWE on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman shares why he thinks Cody Rhodes left AEW

Paul Heyman has been a part of WWE for over two decades. He has worked with Dusty, Dustin, and Cody Rhodes. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on why Rhodes left the company.

His first thought was an absolute shock. Heyman was baffled that one of the founders of the promotion left in less than three years.

"He’s one of the founders of the company, a lot of it is his concept, a lot of the initial phase was on him, and Cody always had a vision to fill the boots of his father, not just in the ring but behind the scenes," Paul Heyman said. [H/T - CSS]

Heyman then mentioned that he felt that the company was moving in a different direction than what Cody Rhodes had predicted.

"This is speculation on my end, I never heard this from Cody, but just seeing the manner in which the creative end of that company grew — it doesn’t surprise me that at some point he was going to say, ‘Not what I originally envisioned and I want to see what life is like elsewhere," Heyman said. [H/T - CSS]

Cody Rhodes is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle and is anticipated to return in January.

Do you think the former TNT Champion will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

