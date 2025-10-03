"He went to the right company," "He's Tony's problem now" - Fans erupt following report on why WWE fired Andrade emerges

AEW star Andrade made his return on the sixth Dynamite anniversary this week. He immediately attacked Kenny Omega and joined hands with Don Callis. He became the wrestler to jump from WWE to AEW and then return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut, only to leave again and once again return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.The 35-year-old star was shockingly released from WWE a couple of weeks ago. Many rumors were circulating on social media, speculating about the reason for the sudden exit. One report stated that he was missing dates, while another one vaguely claimed that he violated the company's policy.Following his AEW return, a concrete report has surfaced, revealing that Andrade was released by the WWE due to multiple violations. He was immediately released from the company, and no non-compete clause was added to his deal, making him a free agent.Fans claimed that Andrade deliberately violated the wellness policy to get out of the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Many contended that Tony Khan has to deal with his issues.Take a look at some of the reactions below:lil man mullins @Princeofnc89LINK@WrestlePurists He is Tony's problem nowJunkie💎 @wwe_wwf_JunkieLINK@WrestlePurists He went to the right company. 👃Jared Searcy @Searcy306LINK@WrestlePurists Probably did it on purpose a time or two with the intention to simply escape by wellness violation protocol.Jeff Douglass @JeffSDouglass66LINK@WrestlePurists Maybe he did it on purpose to get away from Ashley... i sure would haveTroy23 @troy_x97LINK@WrestlePurists bro just wanted to get outta there lmaoCasey Adkins aka KRDK @ForeverRanger91LINK@WrestlePurists No 90 day? I was wondering how he was able to appear in AEW so quick.A veteran talked about another reason for Andrade's exitThe 35-year-old star divorced Charlotte Flair last year, which may have changed things for the former. Despite the changes in his personal life, he had a great tag team run for the next few months.While speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that the divorce would have made Andrade uncomfortable, and therefore he took an exit from WWE.&quot;I am not the kind of guy that tries to find this stuff out because I don't care. But I am sure that you know, him and Charlotte [Flair] being divorced and working for the same company, that could be you know, uncomfortable. Then I hear he was ghosting them for a while or something like that... He probably wasn't satisfied with the way he was being used,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for El Idolo.