"He will go back to WWE" - Twitter erupts after Charlotte Flair teases working together with her husband Andrade El Idolo

The wrestling world wanted to see Andrade El Idolo return to WWE after Charlotte Flair teased working with her husband in the future.

During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, The Queen mentioned that she wants to be on camera with her husband as soon as possible. She also mentioned that while she doesn't know which promotion it will be, but feels the couple is destined to work together.

"I hope so, yes. As long as he's happy. I just wanna be on camera with him at some point, Wherever that ends up? Do I think there's a timetable? I don't think you can put a timetable in wrestling. I mean, look at Lita and Trish being back how many years later. I'd like to be with him sooner rather than later, but it's just whatever, you know, destiny holds for us." [H/T Forbes]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Charlotte Flair: I Want To Be On Camera With Andrade El Idolo At Some Point dlvr.it/Sl60vD Charlotte Flair: I Want To Be On Camera With Andrade El Idolo At Some Point dlvr.it/Sl60vD

Following this interview, several members of the wrestling world believed that the best place for the couple to reunite would be in WWE. Thus wanted the AEW star to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus @Fightful He will go back to wwe you would think @Fightful He will go back to wwe you would think

JayStephens8 @JayStephens88 @nodqdotcom Andrade needs to sign with wwe once his aew contract expires whenever that is idk @nodqdotcom Andrade needs to sign with wwe once his aew contract expires whenever that is idk

Cameron @cameronb4783 @Fightful And there it is folks! Andrade back to wwe confirmed @Fightful And there it is folks! Andrade back to wwe confirmed

Mike Campana @EpicMikeyC @Fightful Only if Tony Khan does the right thing and releases this man from prison @Fightful Only if Tony Khan does the right thing and releases this man from prison

Some speculated that the former United States Champion will show up either at WrestleMania or the night after on RAW to team up with his wife to face Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

BklynBryan @JoeCool212

Andrade El Idolo was back in @SKWrestling_ Would be more interesting ifAndrade El Idolo was back in @WWE & they had a mixed gender match leading up to #WrestleMania . Then Dom is in Rhea's corner & Andrade in Charlotte's corner at WM. @SKWrestling_ Would be more interesting if Andrade El Idolo was back in @WWE & they had a mixed gender match leading up to #WrestleMania. Then Dom is in Rhea's corner & Andrade in Charlotte's corner at WM.

Andrade El Idolo reacted to Rey Mysterio being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Last week, prior to SmackDown, WWE announced that the Master of the 619 will be the first star to be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Following the news, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to congratulate Rey Mysterio on being inducted.

"Congratulations @reymysterio you deserve it. Te lo digo como Compañero, rival, amigo y sobre todo la genial persona que eres. You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! #HallOfFame 2023 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo

You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! 🏼 🏼 🏼 Congratulations @reymysterio you deserve it. Te lo digo como Compañero, rival, amigo y sobre todo la genial persona que eres.You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! #HallOfFame 2023 Congratulations @reymysterio you deserve it. Te lo digo como Compañero, rival, amigo y sobre todo la genial persona que eres. You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! #HallOfFame 2023 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/5buPnwWjua

El Idolo also mentioned that he would be interested in teaming up with Rey Mysterio.

What is your reaction to Charlotte Flair's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes