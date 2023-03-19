"He will go back to WWE" - Twitter erupts after Charlotte Flair teases working together with her husband Andrade El Idolo

The wrestling world wanted to see Andrade El Idolo return to WWE after Charlotte Flair teased working with her husband in the future.
During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, The Queen mentioned that she wants to be on camera with her husband as soon as possible. She also mentioned that while she doesn't know which promotion it will be, but feels the couple is destined to work together.
"I hope so, yes. As long as he's happy. I just wanna be on camera with him at some point, Wherever that ends up? Do I think there's a timetable? I don't think you can put a timetable in wrestling. I mean, look at Lita and Trish being back how many years later. I'd like to be with him sooner rather than later, but it's just whatever, you know, destiny holds for us." [H/T Forbes]
Following this interview, several members of the wrestling world believed that the best place for the couple to reunite would be in WWE. Thus wanted the AEW star to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Some speculated that the former United States Champion will show up either at WrestleMania or the night after on RAW to team up with his wife to face Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.
Andrade El Idolo reacted to Rey Mysterio being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame
Last week, prior to SmackDown, WWE announced that the Master of the 619 will be the first star to be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023.
Following the news, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to congratulate Rey Mysterio on being inducted.
"Congratulations @reymysterio you deserve it. Te lo digo como Compañero, rival, amigo y sobre todo la genial persona que eres. You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! #HallOfFame 2023 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.
El Idolo also mentioned that he would be interested in teaming up with Rey Mysterio.
What is your reaction to Charlotte Flair's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.