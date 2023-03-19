Create

"He will go back to WWE" - Twitter erupts after Charlotte Flair teases working together with her husband Andrade El Idolo

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 19, 2023 10:02 IST
Charlotte Flair
AEW star Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair

The wrestling world wanted to see Andrade El Idolo return to WWE after Charlotte Flair teased working with her husband in the future.

During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, The Queen mentioned that she wants to be on camera with her husband as soon as possible. She also mentioned that while she doesn't know which promotion it will be, but feels the couple is destined to work together.

"I hope so, yes. As long as he's happy. I just wanna be on camera with him at some point, Wherever that ends up? Do I think there's a timetable? I don't think you can put a timetable in wrestling. I mean, look at Lita and Trish being back how many years later. I'd like to be with him sooner rather than later, but it's just whatever, you know, destiny holds for us." [H/T Forbes]
Charlotte Flair: I Want To Be On Camera With Andrade El Idolo At Some Point dlvr.it/Sl60vD

Following this interview, several members of the wrestling world believed that the best place for the couple to reunite would be in WWE. Thus wanted the AEW star to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

@Fightful He will go back to wwe you would think
@nodqdotcom Andrade needs to sign with wwe once his aew contract expires whenever that is idk
@Fightful When does Andrade contract end?
@Fightful Guess we know that one of them is leaving there company
@Fightful And there it is folks! Andrade back to wwe confirmed
Andrade to WWE confirmed twitter.com/fightful/statu… https://t.co/M2LtDTm2RN
@Fightful Only if Tony Khan does the right thing and releases this man from prison
@MsCharlotteWWE bring him back to @wwe twitter.com/Fightful/statu…
@Fightful Hunter can have him
bringing him back to WWE would be great. twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

Some speculated that the former United States Champion will show up either at WrestleMania or the night after on RAW to team up with his wife to face Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

What if Andrade shows up and costs Rhea the match by attacking Dom? 😭#WrestleMania #SmackDown twitter.com/Fightful/statu…
@SKWrestling_ Would be more interesting if Andrade El Idolo was back in @WWE & they had a mixed gender match leading up to #WrestleMania. Then Dom is in Rhea's corner & Andrade in Charlotte's corner at WM.
@Fightful Hmm @MsCharlotteWWE @AndradeElIdolo #WrestleMania39 ???

Andrade El Idolo reacted to Rey Mysterio being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Last week, prior to SmackDown, WWE announced that the Master of the 619 will be the first star to be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Following the news, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to congratulate Rey Mysterio on being inducted.

"Congratulations @reymysterio you deserve it. Te lo digo como Compañero, rival, amigo y sobre todo la genial persona que eres. You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! #HallOfFame 2023 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.
Congratulations @reymysterio you deserve it. Te lo digo como Compañero, rival, amigo y sobre todo la genial persona que eres. You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! #HallOfFame 2023 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/5buPnwWjua

El Idolo also mentioned that he would be interested in teaming up with Rey Mysterio.

What is your reaction to Charlotte Flair's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...