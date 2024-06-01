  • home icon
  • "He will NOT be in AEW," "FREE HIM!" - Fans react to Will Ospreay's cryptic post amid WWE star's contract expiry rumors

"He will NOT be in AEW," "FREE HIM!" - Fans react to Will Ospreay's cryptic post amid WWE star's contract expiry rumors

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jun 01, 2024 01:31 GMT
Will Ospreay is the reigning AEW International Champion [Image Credits: X profiles of fans and Will Ospreay]

Wrestling fans have reacted to Will Ospreay's cryptic social media post amid rumors surrounding the contract expiry of a top WWE talent. The star in question is Ricochet.

The Highlight of the Night has been with WWE since 2018 and is a fan favorite because of his athleticism. Ricochet, a decorated wrestler with several championships to his name, has become a must-see on Monday Night RAW. He was last seen wrestling Ilja Dragunov to a no-contest on the latest episode of the flagship show.

Despite being a top star in the Triple H-led promotion, Ricochet's future became a matter of discussion among wrestling fans when it was reported that his WWE contract was set to expire sometime this summer. The update also suggested that the current Speed Champion is expected to receive offers from several promotions, including AEW.

In light of the report, Will Ospreay took to X/Twitter to seemingly tease the possibility of Ricochet's All Elite Wrestling arrival. The AEW International Champion posted a picture of the two men shaking hands during one of their past in-ring encounters.

Ospreay's post prompted fans to flock to X and share their reactions. Several users suggested that Ricochet would re-sign with WWE, with one pointing out that his partner Samantha Irvin was also signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Fan reactions opposed to Ricochet joining AEW

Another section of fans, however, voiced their enthusiasm at the prospect of the former Intercontinental Champion showing up at AEW and resuming his rivalry with The Aerial Assassin.

Fan reactions in support of Ricochet coming to AEW

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay wants to revisit an iconic match with WWE star Ricochet

Although Will Ospreay had squared off against Ricochet several times during his career, one of their most iconic bouts took place during the NJPW Best Of The Super Junior Tournament 2016. Nearly eight years after the event, The Commonwealth Kingpin voiced his desire to revisit the bout and his rivalry with the former WWE United States Champion.

Taking to X/Twitter, Ospreay expressed his gratitude towards Ricochet for serving as a teacher and as a friend while reflecting on the impact of their NJPW match. He also seemingly hinted at his eagerness to compete against Ricochet once again.

"The gratitude I had after this match blew was such an eye opening moment to how large the stage I was on and the things that awaited me that I wasn’t prepared for. I thank Ricochet every day for not only being a great teacher but great friend. I hope one day we can revisit this," Ospreay wrote.

Will Ospreay is scheduled to face Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door 2024 for the AEW World Championship.

