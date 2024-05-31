Current WWE champion's contract set to expire soon - Reports

A popular WWE Superstar's contract could be running out over the next few months. Tonight's edition of SmackDown will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

According to a new report from Fightful Select and PWN's Viper, Ricochet's contract is reportedly set to end this summer. It had previously been reported in 2019 that the 35-year-old signed a five-year deal and it will be expiring over the next few months. The report added that the RAW star is expected to receive interest from every company that can afford him, including All Elite Wrestling.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also been informed there are contract talks planned between WWE and Ricochet.

Ricochet is the current WWE Speed Champion and competed in this year's King of the Ring Tournament. He was eliminated by Ilja Dragunov and battled the former NXT Champion on this past Monday's episode of RAW in a rematch. However, Bron Breakker got involved and attacked both stars to cause the match to end in a no-contest.

Will Ospreay criticizes WWE's booking of Ricochet

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay recently shared his honest opinion of how WWE utilizes Ricochet on television and claimed it was appalling.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, the 31-year-old noted that he and many of his peers have been inspired by Ricochet's work over the years. The veteran is the WWE Speed Champion, a show that airs exclusively on the X platform with matches that can last up to five minutes.

Ospreay said it was appalling to him how the veteran is being booked and put him on the same level as Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"The fact that they only value his time for under five minutes is appalling to me," Ospreay continued, "I just want people to remember who he is. If you go and look at 2012-2013 Dragon Gate Ricochet, he was untouchable at the time. When it came to this generation of high-flyers, he was the greatest. He's the greatest high-flyer ever. I know it sounds weird, but I do include put him on the same level as Rey Mysterio."

Ricochet has had a tough time picking up victories in major matches during his time in the promotion. Only time will tell what the future holds for him and if he will reach a new agreement with the promotion in the weeks ahead.

