"HES COMING TO AEW," "I hope he doesn’t leave completely" - Twitter erupts after Bloodline member quits WWE on SmackDown

Tonight on SmackDown, Jey Uso claimed he was leaving WWE after confronting and attacking Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Fans have given their reactions regarding the situation and have joked about an unlikely move to AEW.

At SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso cost his brother the chance to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. After hitting a Splash from the top rope, Jey was poised to become the champion until his brother pulled him out of the ring, and attacked him. This gave Roman Reigns a chance to capitalize and retain his title.

Many users on Twitter reported on the developments taking place on SmackDown. Jey Uso's shocking words that he would not only leave The Bloodline, but he planned on leaving SmackDown and WWE as a whole. Fans immediately joked around about him going to AEW.

"Jey Uso says he's out of the Bloodline, out of Smackdown and out of WWE."

One fan hoped that Jey Uso's "departure" was not a full-on one and that he would make a return somewhere along the road.

Several fans went immediately on AEW mode, posting edits of Jey Uso as a member of AEW. Others went on to imagine Jey Uso being announced by Tony Khan as joining the promotion and possibly being a part of All-In.

What went down between The Bloodline during WWE SmackDown tonight?

Tonight on SmackDown The Bloodline went out to address the WWE Universe. Jimmy Uso was not present among them to everyone's surprise, but came out moments later.

Jimmy revealed that his actions were not for The Tribal Chief, and he still had the same sentiments regarding Reigns. Jey Uso then came out and wanted some answers. Jimmy revealed that he only did what he did because he loved his brother. Jimmy stated that he did not want Jey to end up like Roman Reigns if he were to become the new Tribal Chief.

Jey then took care of Reigns and Solo, who were around him and talking smack to him. He then proceeded to seemingly call his brother for an embrace. Jimmy went up to receive the embrace but was met with a superkick to the face. Jey then talked to the camera and said he quit WWE, and hightailed into the crowd, and exited the building.

The Bloodline's storyline is most definitely not over and has taken a lot of interesting additional turns. This now is not simply The Usos challenging the Tribal Chief, but now even the brothers have turned on one another.

