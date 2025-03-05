  • home icon
  "HHH pick him up," "Tony just signing anyone" - Fans erupt after another star is reportedly gone from AEW

"HHH pick him up," "Tony just signing anyone" - Fans erupt after another star is reportedly gone from AEW

By Monika Thapa
Modified Mar 05, 2025 09:53 GMT
Triple H (left) and Tony Khan (right)
Triple H (left), Tony Khan (right) [Source: Triple H and Swerve Strickland's X]

Tony Khan's roster recently saw the departures of many top stars. AEW released Miro, Ricky Starks, and Malakai Black last month. Recently, Rey Fenix also left the Jacosinville-based company.

Another star has joined the ex-roster list. Saraya's real-life brother, Zak Knight, is no longer with All Elite Wrestling. PWInsider released a report revealing that he left the promotion after his contract expired. There is no mention that he's working on a new deal with the Tony Khan-led company or looking to enter the free-agent market.

After hearing the news, fans went on X (fka Twitter) to share their reaction to Zak Knight's departure from All Elite Wrestling. Some fans want to see him join WWE.

"Hhh pick him up zodiac Zak coming to wwe plz," said a fan.
A few fans were glad Zak left the Jacosinville-based company as they believed he was not adding any value to the product.

"Tony just signing anyone lol. Absolute clown company," wrote this one.
"What a waste of a contract lol. Tony loves blowing money, I mean did this guy do anything of relevancy on the shows," a tweet read
Others believe that some Indy company will soon hire him.

"Might as well head back to England. But he'll probably be picked by GCW, MLW, somebody like that," said this fan.
Major appearance announced for AEW star Saraya

Saraya has been absent from AEW for around five months. Her last match in the promotion took place on Dynamite in October 2024, where she competed against Willow Nightingale, Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter. She had asked Tony Khan for some time off.

The Anti-Diva has been quite active on social media during her hiatus and has also made appearances at non-pro wrestling events. She was recently announced to be present at OG Collectibles on March 8 for an autograph signing. Her fellow AEW star, Renee Paquette, will join her.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
