"HHH is on his way,""He’s coming" - Fans erupt after AEW champion is spotted with major WWE Superstar following Full Gear

A day after the Full Gear 2023 Pay-Per-View, a certain AEW title holder was spotted training together with a major WWE Superstar. This interaction has fueled rumors of another star jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

The stars in question are one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill, respectively. The two stars have been known to be close outside of the ring, even when they were both with AEW. Cargill was recently signed to WWE in what has been one of the blockbuster signings in wrestling history.

Earlier today, Ricky Starks was spotted with Jade Cargill as she posted a photo of them in her Instagram story training together. They were spotted in Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory. Several fans have reacted to this moment and what this could mean for Starks' future.

"Look who cameeeee @starkybaby," Cargill shared.

You can check out a screengrab of Jade Cargill's Instagram story below:

Fans immediately brought up a reunion in WWE sometime in the future. Many saw the Stroke Daddy as perfect for the Stamford-based promotion. Many believed that Triple H and management could actively go after Starks and convince him to make the move. Others predicted that Starks himself would want to go and reunite with his close friends Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill was name-dropped at Full Gear 2023

Despite having left the promotion almost two months ago, Jade Cargill's legacy in AEW still holds ground.

During last night's three-way match for the TBS Championship between Kris Statlander, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue, the history of the title was briefly talked about. AEW commentator Excalibur name-dropped Jade Cargill and recalled how Statlander pinned Cargill to become the champion, and she has not dropped the title since.

Jade Cargill still holds the record for the longest-reigning TBS Champion, and her historical singles win streak has yet to be matched by anyone in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Last night, a new champion was crowned, as Julia Hart made the most of the opportunity to capture the title.

This would go down as the end to Kris Statlander's title reign, which would be at 174 days, which would end up only being a third to Jade Cargill's 508-day reign. It remains to be seen if anyone can beat that milestone.

