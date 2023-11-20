Jade Cargill has training session with current AEW champion

A current AEW champion recently joined Jade Cargill during her training session. The star in question is 'Absolute' Ricky Starks.

Jade Cargill signed with WWE on September 26, 2023. The former TBS Champion made her first appearance in the Stamford-based company at Fastlane in a backstage segment with Triple H. Big Jade has made multiple such appearances since but is yet to make her in-ring debut.

Jade Cargill took to her Instagram account to share a picture from a recent training session. She revealed that she had been joined by current AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks. Cargill posted a picture of the star from the other promotion on her Instagram story:

"Look who cameeeee," she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Jade Cargill's Instagram story.

Despite her dominant 508-day run as TBS Champion, Cargill is still relatively new to the business and often trained with Bryan Danielson in AEW. It will be interesting to see when and how the Stamford-based company finally decides to put her inside the squared circle.

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H opens up on Jade Cargill's in-ring debut

Triple H has always spoken highly of the former AEW star. During the press conference following Fastlane, The Game opened up on the company's plan for Cargill's debut. He stated that the 31-year-old would have her first match when she is completely ready.

The WWE CCO further shared that people in charge of each brand want Cargill on their show, but the company has yet to decide which brand she will join.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that [Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming, but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge," Triple H said.

What brand do you think Jade Cargill will appear on, and when will the former AEW star make her in-ring debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.