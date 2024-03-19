“HHH will be goated,” “They weren’t doing much in AEW anyway” - Fans urge Triple H to re-sign WWE legends following RAW 

Fans recently spotted current AEW star Matt Hardy on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Following the show, the WWE Universe went online to ask Chief Content Officer Triple H to re-sign Matt and his brother, Jeff Hardy, who are legendary figures of the Stamford-based promotion.

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Sensei of Mattitude was caught being among the crowd during the show. It has been reported that his AEW contract is expiring soon, so a possible move to WWE could happen, atleast that is what fans want.

The WWE Universe voiced their opinions on X/Twitter and urged Triple H to bring back Matt and Jeff Hardy to the Stamford-based promotion. The Hardy Boyz were one of the prominent tag teams of WWE when they served under the banner.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

While many fans want the Hardy Boyz back in WWE, some are against the proposition.

Fans will have to patiently wait to see if The Game indeed brings the legendary duo back in the Stamford-based promotion.

Matt Hardy shared an update on his AEW future

Recent reports state that Matt Hardy's AEW contract might expire this month. There has been no news of whether both parties have settled on a new contract. However, according to The Sensei of Mattitude himself, the negotiations are still going on.

"Nothing really new. No updates to be given. Just still conversing, still in the midst of negotiation, figuring out what's going on. So no real updates on that, but thank you guys for asking and giving a sh*t," Matt Hardy said.

Matt Hardy left WWE in March 2020 and joined AEW a few weeks later. He has not won any championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but the former WWE Superstar is still regarded as one of the best in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Matt has not wrestled in a while, as his last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion was on the January 3, 2024, edition of Rampage.

On the show, he teamed up with his brother, Jeff Hardy, and Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade.

