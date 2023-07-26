"HHH will regret this forever", "Glad you’re coming back" - Fans divided as AEW star re-signs with Tony Khan's company amid alleged WWE interest

AEW President Tony Khan has worked his magic once again by keeping hold of a star who many consider to be one of the most exciting wrestlers in the world today.

After much speculation, Rush has decided to extend his deal with AEW. The Mexican performer has been rumored to be linked with WWE, where his real-life brother Dragon Lee works. Alas, this did not come to fruition, and El Toro Blanco took to Twitter to show off the moment he put pen to paper to re-sign with Tony Khan:

RUSH OFICIAL



Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers.



We can now rule the wrestling world.

#aew #LFI pic.twitter.com/rVUEt5Mb21 I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW.Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers.We can now rule the wrestling world.

While this is exciting news for fans of Rush's AEW work thus far, many feel as though his talents would be much better utilized elsewhere. For the most part, he has not been involved in prominent storylines or important bouts with tangible consequences, although whenever he does step between the ropes, his phenomenal in-ring ability is evident for all to see.

This has led to a mixed reaction from the Twitterverse, with many hopeful for the La Facción Ingobernable member's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion and others taking a more pessimistic approach to the new deal:

yeez @shimmyshimyaa @nhathaniel_h I’m sure WWE are losing so much sleep over not signing people like Jay White and Rush

YourBuddyMike @1untamedbrain @rushtoroblanco @TonyKhan Love to see it. Glad you’re coming back.

mADSOHSHAS @CMPUNKFAN1922 @rushtoroblanco @TonyKhan HHH will regret this forever

Bcto21 @Bcto211 @Fightful He will regret doing that in the long run

Nonetheless, a huge congratulations must go out to the 34-year-old, who continues to live out his dream on one of professional wrestling's biggest stages. What Tony Khan has in store for him, however, remains to be seen.

Rush to reunite with Andrade on AEW Collision

Rush's last singles match in AEW took place over two months ago. His opponent that day was "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. Despite dominating the match from the jump, Rush was unable to secure the victory.

With his contract situation up in the air, it was unclear whether fans would see El Toro Blanco in AEW ever again. But given that the saga has now been cleared up, there seems to be only one logical direction for the former ROH World Champion.

Throughout much of his All Elite tenure, Rush has been associated with Andrade El Ídolo, who more recently has been involved in a feud with the House of Black on Collision.

Andrade is clearly outnumbered in this rivalry and will need to call on some allies to help even out the odds. This is where Rush comes in. Not only does this give him something to do going forward, but the hard-hitting matches he could have with the likes of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews are mouthwatering to even think about.

