Has AEW signaled the end of House of Black's title reign with major star's re-signing? Looking at the possibility

With a major AEW star re-signing with the promotion, is the championship run of The House of Black coming to an end? Let's explore the possibilities.

The star in question is former ROH World Champion Rush. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to announce that he had re-signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers. We can now rule the wrestling world. #aew #LFI," Rush tweeted.

RUSH OFICIAL @rushtoroblanco



Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers.



We can now rule the wrestling world.

#aew #LFI pic.twitter.com/rVUEt5Mb21 I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW.Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers.We can now rule the wrestling world.

The Luchador had been part of Andrade El Idolo's faction La Faccion Ingobernable. The faction seemingly split since the former WWE United States Champion had taken some time off to undergo surgery.

Now, with El Idolo back on the Jacksonville-based promotion, the faction could reunite. Currently, the husband of Charlotte Flair has been wrestling the members of The House of Black.

Whether he wins his matches or not, Andrade El Idolo gets attacked by the rest of the House of Black members. The former NXT Champion has not been able to overcome the numbers game. That all could change if Rush and Preston Vance reunite with El Idolo.

El Idolo is set to wrestle Buddy Matthews this week on AEW Collision. The seeds could be planted for the potential House of Black and La Faccion Ingobernable feud during this match.

It is to be noted that the HOB leader, Malakai Black was the one who took away the NXT Championship from El Idolo. Thus, the 33-year-old star could be finally getting his revenge by taking away the Trios championship from Black.

WWE veteran Billy Gunn teased retirement after losing to the House of Black on AEW Collision

This past Saturday night on Collision, was a match between The Acclaimed and HOB for the AEW World Trios Championship.

After failing to capture gold, the WWE Hall of Famer was utterly devastated and thus decided to leave his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring and walked away, seemingly hinting at retirement.

Following this, HOB's Julia Hart reacted to it, seemingly happy about the possibility of Gunn retiring.

Do you think LFI could become the new Trios World Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here