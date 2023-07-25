Possible reason why WWE missed out on signing AEW star - Reports

A popular AEW star recently confirmed that he has re-signed with Jacksonville-based promotion after weeks of speculation. The talent in question is Rush, and we now have further updates on his deal.

It was previously reported that the former ROH World Champion's contract was expiring soon, and both WWE and AEW were interested in him. Rush himself shared multiple cryptic posts on social media, causing even more confusion.

While speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that All Elite Wrestling "made the better offer" to the 34-year-old star. He also revealed that Rush's first contract was for a duration of one year as he "insisted on it."

“They (AEW) made the better offer and he re-signed. I don’t know how long the terms are, but I know AEW is trying to sign people for multi-years. He got a 1 year deal the first time because he insisted on it because he wanted to prove himself,” said Dave Meltzer.

With the La Faccion Ingobernable member's future all sorted, it will be interesting to see Tony Khan books him in the coming weeks.

Are you excited about Rush signing with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

