"HHH will not stop this from happening" - Wrestling fans want Triple H to bring back Stone Cold Steve Austin for a dream WrestleMania match against 6-time WWE Champion

Fans have made it clear that they want WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin for another bout at the upcoming WrestleMania. Their choice of the opponent may come as a surprise, as it would require a major AEW star to jump ship.

Earlier, it was reported that Austin would be open to wrestling another match following last year's main event against Kevin Owens at the Show of Shows. The Texas Rattlesnake had been retired ever since 'Mania in 2003, losing to his longtime rival, The Rock, prior to scoring the victory over KO last year.

The usual reaction on social media every time a star on Steve Austin's level is set to return is to demand who they want to see opposite the legend.

Resoundingly, it wasn't a WWE star that the majority of fans beckoned for. Instead, there were considerable calls for Triple H to move mountains for a CM Punk vs Stone Cold dream match.

CM Punk walked out of WWE in 2014 and was given his release papers on his wedding day. He only returned to wrestling in 2021 when he debuted for AEW. The very fact that a dream match with Steve Austin could be possible in 2023 is a miracle.

CM Punk could reportedly head to WWE amid rumors of his impending AEW departure

11 years on from his original Pipebomb promo, Punk took to the microphone in an equally controversial segment during the All Out media scrum.

His tirade against Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Elite is thought to have sparked a backstage altercation with the latter trio, resulting in their suspension. This was somewhat confirmed when Tony Khan vacated Punk's world title and The Elite's trios titles at the start of the following episode of Dynamite.

It has since been reported that the Cult of Personality is negotiating his release with AEW. However, there are said to be issues over the inclusion of a non-compete clause. The mere mention of the clause has had the rumor mill working in overdrive, indicating that there are concerns he could join WWE when he is free to do so.

Would you like CM Punk to face Stone Cold at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

