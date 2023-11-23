"Holy hell, give this man the ball" - Summer Rae urges AEW to push an ex-WWE star after his breathtaking promo

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae reacted to an AEW star's latest backstage promo and showered praise on his performance while also urging the company's higher-ups to give him a push.

The star in question is "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard. Matt performed in the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2021 under the name "Matt Lee". Following his release, Menard signed with AEW and was part of Chris Jericho's "Jericho Appreciation Society" faction before it disbanded.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Daddy Magic teamed up with Angelo Parker and Jake Hager to take on the AEW International champion, Orange Cassidy, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook in a trios match. At the conclusion of the match, Cassidy, Shibata, and Hook captured the victory.

After his loss, Matt Menard had a meltdown backstage and cut a great promo about getting himself up after the downfall of JAS. Taking notice of his promo, former WWE star Summer Rae also commended Daddy Magic for his delivery and urged AEW higher-ups to give him a much-deserved push:

"Wow. This is ridiculously good. Holy hell, give this man the ball."

Former WWE star once pitched some interesting ideas to an AEW star

Former WWE star Summer Rae has been out of the wrestling scene for quite some time now, but she still likes to pitch her ideas to wrestlers. During an interview with Post Wrestling, Summer disclosed that she pitched promo ideas to AEW star Jack Perry when he turned heel:

"I love writing promos. I love it. I want to write things for other people. I have this whole idea of watching Jungle Boy turn the other day, and I was like, oh, I’m gonna DM him and tell him this idea. I have these ideas pouring out of me."

Meanwhile, Summer Rae has been focusing on her modeling and entertainment career amidst her absence from pro wrestling. Henceforth, only time will tell if Rae will ever be seen on the wrestling scene again.