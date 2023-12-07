"Hope his contract is up soon" - Fans react to suspended AEW star's possible return

An absent AEW star seems to be on the verge of returning to the promotion. His lengthy spell away has made some fans eager to see his return imminently, while others are not too excited at the prospect.

Jack Perry was issued an indefinite suspension after a heated backstage encounter with CM Punk at AEW All In. Several reports have indicated that that suspension has since been lifted, but the former FTW Champion has not appeared on television since.

More recent reports suggested that this simply boiled down to no creative plans in the pipeline for the 26-year-old, though speculation about his possibly imminent return has not died down.

Perry recently filed to trademark "Jungle Boy," his arguably more famous moniker, which he dropped earlier this year, and his real name "Jack Perry." Once again, this caused the wrestling world to believe that he was returning to AEW before long.

Fans have taken to X to share their thoughts on the possibility, and it is fair to say that the reactions have been mixed. Some believe he has been sidelined for long enough, while others would prefer that he stay away for a bit longer.

A common theory floating around social media is that he will return on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and be inserted into the Christian Cage/Adam Copeland storyline, which happens to involve Perry's former tag team partner, Luchasaurus.

Whatever the future holds for Perry, the AEW faithful will undoubtedly keep an eye out for further developments.

Eric Bischoff slams AEW's Devil storyline

Another popular theory spreading on social media is that Jack Perry could be revealed as The Devil, who has been terrorizing the All Elite Wrestling locker room as of late. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE veteran Eric Bischoff tore into the idea and the storyline as a whole:

"That is so bad. It was a bad idea that’s getting worse by the day because the longer it goes, the more anticlimactic it’s going to be. I think once [CM] Punk shows up at Survivor Series, whoever’s behind the mask is going to be a popcorn fart. It’s not going to matter. It’s going to be something that people are going to hopefully forget very quickly. It’s already gone on too long. If it’s Jungle Jack Perry, I’m sorry, it’s horribly bad.” [H/T: 411mania.com]

The mystery remains for now, but Tony Khan will be hoping that fans react to the eventual reveal better than Bischoff has anticipated.

