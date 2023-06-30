"Hope that wasn't the end of his career," "Is he retiring?" - Twitter reacts to Darby Allin's message for Sting after AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world has reacted to Darby Allin's message for Sting after the latest edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air.

The Icon and Allin faced "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tornado tag match in the main event of this week's Wednesday Night Show. Sting put on a tremendous performance, highlighted by his splash from a ladder on The Spanish God, who was on top of tables at ringside.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury after the spot. The Vigilante revealed that he had a loose tooth and would require a "bunch of stitches" to fix his lip. After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Darby Allin took to Twitter and thanked Sting for his efforts during the main event match.

The Twitterati erupted to his message and had some wild reactions, including speculations that The Icon could be retiring soon.

Bully Ray commented on Sting's table spot on AEW Dynamite

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Ray said he would have given some "different advice" to AEW star Sting on how to dive from the ladder onto the tables at ringside.

The WWE legend then highlighted some flaws during the spot and how The Icon's injury could have been avoided.

"If I was there, I would've given him some different advice on how to dive off those ladders onto the two tables," Bully continued. "You never want to shoot for the first table. You want to shoot for the second table. Sammy should've been rolled out onto the second table. And, to be honest, it's not a two-table spot. It's a one-table spot. If you saw the way Sting landed on the one table, he landed perfectly across Sammy, but then having the table on the other side — the second table — is what Sting's chin wound up hitting on the way down."

Bully Ray further added:

"This is an individual thing amongst wrestlers. If Sting felt good enough to go out there and do what he did last night, it's all on him," Bully said. "Nobody forced Sting to do that spot last night. It might have been suggested, in which Sting can say yes or no, or Sting could've suggested it."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Sting in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

