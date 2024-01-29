A member of the House of Black recently responded to rumors of the stable refusing to suffer a clean loss at AEW Collision.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that the members of the House of Black were averse to putting people over and take clean losses. Meltzer further insinuated that the talent concerned - popularly assumed to be former WWE Superstars Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews - were eager to return to the Stamford-based promotion as soon as they were contractually able.

The former AEW World Trios Champions recently took on FTR and Daniel Garcia on the January 27 edition of Collision. Speculations on the subject had begun to develop around the official title of the Steel Cage match between the two sides being changed from Elimination Steel Cage bout to Escape the Cage Elimination Match.

Brody King took to X/Twitter to share his comments on Dave Meltzer's recent remarks alleging that members of the House of Black refuse to do jobs. King dismissed the veracity of Meltzer's reports and claimed that no changes had been made to the rules and structure of the bout.

"Funny how someone’s opinion just becomes fact because they’ve been watching wrestling a long time. The format and stipulation of the cage match was always what it was going to be. It’s not our fault the wording on the graphic changed," wrote King.

The team of FTR and Daniel Garcia defeated the House of Black in the steel cage match, which main evented AEW Collision, courtesy of a bit of help from Mark Briscoe.

Buddy Matthews lashes out at rumors of him refusing to lose in AEW

Dave Meltzer recently made headlines by stating that members of former AEW World Trios Champions, House of Black, opposed putting people over in the company.

The claims were targeted especially towards former WWE Superstars Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. The latter, however, shared his response to the contrary.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer alleged that members of the House of Black never did jobs in the Jacksonville-based promotion and that two of its members - implied to be Black and Matthews - would return to WWE as soon as they could.

Taking to X, Matthews, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, countered Meltzer's claims by sharing an image of his win/loss record in AEW so far in 2024.

"For a "Reporter" he doesn’t know much of do ANY research! lol!" tweeted Buddy Matthews.

In his recent singles match, Matthews was defeated by former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia on the January 20 episode of AEW Collision.

