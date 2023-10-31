"How is it this hard to figure out?" - Veteran takes John Cena as example to point out AEW's failure

A veteran wrestling manager recently took shots at AEW talent and used the example of John Cena to point out their flaws.

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette, who criticized AEW stars for their on-screen presentations and compared them to WWE Legend John Cena.

During the recent edition of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated that Cena carries himself like a star and makes people react, whereas the wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based company act as if they were waiting for a bus.

"Here comes John Cena. Again, he comes out like a star. Not only are the people reacting, but remember, I have talked about numerous times on all these programs, especially with AEW and the not ready for prime time players over there who have never been on television at all, and no one is ready to get it through to them how to do it. They just walk down to the ring like a goddamn guy waiting on a bus, Hangman Page or Jungle Boy just mope on down," Jim Cornette said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Cornette continued to heap praise on the 16-time World Champion and said he possesses the energy and emotions to carry the show. The 62-year-old again took jabs at AEW talent, stating that it was not hard to figure out and learn from the presentation of the WWE Superstar.

"John Cena comes down like a star, he’s got energy, he’s got emotion, he’s fired up, he’s making it an event. He doesn’t just come out with sweatpants, a hoodie, and a mope face. How is it this hard to figure out?" Cornette added. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Jim Cornette says Ric Flair's AEW debut wasn't at the level of The Rock or John Cena's surprise return

The Nature Boy's unexpected AEW debut, followed by the reunion with his long-time friend Sting during the recent edition of Dynamite, sent the wrestling world into a frenzy.

However, Jim Cornette was not impressed by Ric Flair's appearance in Tony Khan's promotion and shared his take during the recent edition of Drive-Thru. The veteran said while people reacted well, it was not at the level of The Rock or Cena's return.

"The people were surprised because he was obviously unadvertised. It wasn't a 'Oh my God, it's The Rock,' or 'Oh my God, it's John Cena' unadvertised, like we've gotten over the last, you know, couple of months. It was more like, 'Well, yeah, he's here. Wow.' But it wasn't like, 'Holy s**t! How did they pull this off?'" Cornette said. [From 01:59 to 02:23]

