How Ricky Starks' WWE debut overshadowed AEW's top talents within 24 hours 

Former AEW star and FTW Champion Ricky Starks made his much-anticipated jump to WWE this week. The Absolute's arrival at the sports entertainment juggernaut did massive numbers on social media, even eclipsing those drawn by some of the Tony Khan-led company's top names in their All Elite debuts.

Ricky Starks was left off of AEW television since March, 2024, which led to speculations abounding regarding the potential reasons behind his hiatus, which included rumors of him having rejected creative pitches, and Tony Khan opting to not utilize Starks owing to conjecture suggesting he would bounce to WWE after his contract expired - conjecture which went unchecked after he was spotted in attendance at WrestleMania XL to celebrate former All Elite EVP Cody Rhodes' title win.

Starks recently asked for his release from AEW, and although it was not initially granted as per reports, his departure and free agency was announced earlier this month. The 34-year-old star wasted little time in showing up at the February 11 episode of WWE NXT, stating his intentions to a shocked and riotous crowd, and officially debuting in the Stamford-based company.

On X/Twitter, it was recently pointed out that the first official clip of Ricky Starks' debut on WWE's X profile has garnered over 3 million views. The figures seem to overshadow those drawn by a number of top-tier AEW stars after their own debuts in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and former International Champion Will Ospreay.

It remains to be seen what World Wrestling Entertainment intends to do with Starks on NXT.

AEW's heavy-hitters are gearing up for action in Australia

Ricky Starks is no longer All Elite, and earlier this week, he appeared for the first time on WWE NXT. While the Stamford-based promotion will try to keep its momentum and recent groundswell in popularity growing, All Elite Wrestling will chart new waters later this week with Grand Slam Australia.

A number of matches have been announced for the upcoming television special, including ones featuring the AEW stars referred to above. Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against surprise fan-favorite Harley Cameron, and Kazuchika Okada will put his Continental Championship on the line against Buddy Matthews, now of The Hounds of Hell.

Will Ospreay, on his part, will team with long-time rival Kenny Omega to take on Don Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher and International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

