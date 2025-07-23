"How ungrateful," "The more I dislike this dude"- Fans erupt in anger after Bryan Danielson shocking remarks about WrestleMania 30 main event

Bryan Danielson recently made some shocking remarks about his WrestleMania 30 main event. The crowning moment was one of the American Dragon's most iconic accomplishments in WWE.In the build-up to WrestleMania 30, fans rallied behind Bryan Danielson, thereby forcing the sports entertainment giant to change the main event, which was supposed to be Batista vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Vince McMahon gave in to the fans and agreed to add Danielson to the match if he could defeat Triple H in the opening bout of WrestleMania 30. The American Dragon managed to overcome The Game and then went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship later in the night. The moment is still fondly remembered by fans as one of the greatest in the PLE's history. However, this isn't the case for Danielson.During a recent interview with The Sun, Bryan Danielson admitted that the main event didn't mean much to him since only his sister and niece were allowed into the ring, while his fiancée at the time, Brie Bella, wasn't allowed to celebrate in the ring with him since they weren't married.“I main evented WrestleMania 30, and honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me. My sister and my niece got to come in the ring. But I was about to marry my wife the following Friday and they wouldn’t let her come to the ring, they didn’t want her to be in the thing. And it wasn’t just that, I was going through a ton of neck pain, and all these other things, so these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer, there’s all this other stuff going on in a performers life, that could make that moment not as valuable to them as it is to the people viewing.”Fans haven't taken kindly to this comment from the former AEW World Champion, and they took to social media to voice their opinions. Check out some of the reactions below:Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: X.com)Dutch Mantell doesn't think that Bryan Danielson is the greatest of all timeWhen it comes to professional wrestlers, there are often several names that are in the conversation for being the greatest of all time. Names like Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin are always in the conversation. However, some people believe Bryan Danielson should also be included in this list due to his technical skills.Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell stated that when it comes to being the greatest of all time, then Hulk Hogan ranks above Danielson since he was a bigger draw.&quot;As far as his talent, very very talented. Probably amongst the top five, in executing a match. But in wrestling you are not really graded by how good you are, because that's a subjective term. It's how much money you are drawing. So if you look at money, you gotta look at WWE those guys, and you gotta look at Hulk Hogan and all that.&quot; [1:00 onwards]It will be interesting to see what's next for Bryan Danielson.