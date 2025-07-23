  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "How ungrateful," "The more I dislike this dude"- Fans erupt in anger after Bryan Danielson shocking remarks about WrestleMania 30 main event

"How ungrateful," "The more I dislike this dude"- Fans erupt in anger after Bryan Danielson shocking remarks about WrestleMania 30 main event

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:58 GMT
Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson is a former AEW World Champion (source: WWE.com)

Bryan Danielson recently made some shocking remarks about his WrestleMania 30 main event. The crowning moment was one of the American Dragon's most iconic accomplishments in WWE.

Ad

In the build-up to WrestleMania 30, fans rallied behind Bryan Danielson, thereby forcing the sports entertainment giant to change the main event, which was supposed to be Batista vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Vince McMahon gave in to the fans and agreed to add Danielson to the match if he could defeat Triple H in the opening bout of WrestleMania 30. The American Dragon managed to overcome The Game and then went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship later in the night. The moment is still fondly remembered by fans as one of the greatest in the PLE's history. However, this isn't the case for Danielson.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent interview with The Sun, Bryan Danielson admitted that the main event didn't mean much to him since only his sister and niece were allowed into the ring, while his fiancée at the time, Brie Bella, wasn't allowed to celebrate in the ring with him since they weren't married.

“I main evented WrestleMania 30, and honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me. My sister and my niece got to come in the ring. But I was about to marry my wife the following Friday and they wouldn’t let her come to the ring, they didn’t want her to be in the thing. And it wasn’t just that, I was going through a ton of neck pain, and all these other things, so these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer, there’s all this other stuff going on in a performers life, that could make that moment not as valuable to them as it is to the people viewing.”
Ad
Ad

Fans haven't taken kindly to this comment from the former AEW World Champion, and they took to social media to voice their opinions. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fans&#039; reactions (source: X.com)
Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: X.com)

Dutch Mantell doesn't think that Bryan Danielson is the greatest of all time

When it comes to professional wrestlers, there are often several names that are in the conversation for being the greatest of all time. Names like Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin are always in the conversation. However, some people believe Bryan Danielson should also be included in this list due to his technical skills.

Ad

Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell stated that when it comes to being the greatest of all time, then Hulk Hogan ranks above Danielson since he was a bigger draw.

"As far as his talent, very very talented. Probably amongst the top five, in executing a match. But in wrestling you are not really graded by how good you are, because that's a subjective term. It's how much money you are drawing. So if you look at money, you gotta look at WWE those guys, and you gotta look at Hulk Hogan and all that." [1:00 onwards]
Ad

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what's next for Bryan Danielson.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications