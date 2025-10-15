  • home icon
  Huge backstage concern in AEW after Andrade suddenly disappears from TV - Reports

Huge backstage concern in AEW after Andrade suddenly disappears from TV - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 15, 2025 01:03 GMT
Andrade recently made his return to AEW [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Andrade recently made his return to AEW [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Following his return to AEW a few weeks ago, Andrade has suddenly disappeared and has not made any appearance on TV since. A report has surfaced, providing some backstage updates on the situation.

The luchador made his return to the company two weeks ago during Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show. He attacked Kenny Omega and revealed that he had aligned with the Don Callis Family. However, despite the faction being heavily featured on-screen, he wasn't around for any of their appearances. To add to this, one of his scheduled matches outside the company was suddenly cancelled.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Andrade's situation. Meltzer mentioned how he knew people backstage who had information about this, but they would not disclose anything. Alvarez asked him to confirm if this was true, because his contacts within the company had no clue about the situation.

“There are people who know. But they’re keeping quiet. They’re not telling me. But they know. “I know people who know. They won’t tell me, though. So it forces me to speculate—which I’m not going to do.” said Meltzer. [H/T RSN]

See the clip of their conversation below.

Andrade is scheduled for a match this weekend

Following his incursion with Kenny Omega, many believed that this would lead to a feud between them, and possibly set up a match at AEW WrestleDream. However, this ended up not being the case.

A few days ago, it was reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this bout was not booked, as Andrade is scheduled to compete in Puerto Rico that night for the WWC Universal title.

His sudden appearance from AEW has brought up some questions. Should his scheduled match this weekend be suddenly cancelled as well, that might greatly raise concern among many. It remains to be seen whether more information will finally come to light.

