Andrade suddenly pulled from upcoming event after missing last week's AEW Dynamite - Reports

AEW star Andrade was unexpectedly pulled from a major event. He made a shocking return to the Jacksonville-based promotion just days after his WWE release. He has been making headlines over the past few weeks. The star immediately set his target on Kenny Omega and joined The Don Callis Family.While many expected the 35-year-old star to face The Best Bout Machine at WrestleDream, it seems the match won't happen because he will be in another match on the same day. Many also questioned his absence from last week's AEW Dynamite. Even though the entire Don Callis Family was featured on the show, he was missing.According to a recent report from Foos, Andrade was removed from an event, Wicked, presented by Mucha Lucha Atlanta. The match will be replaced by another contest between Mascarita Sagrada and Demus. Apparently, no reason was given for pulling out of the scheduled contest.Eric Bischoff talks about Andrade returning to AEWMany were shocked to see the former United States Champion return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, having left it in 2023.While speaking on 83 Weeks, veteran Eric Bischoff mentioned that the former NXT Champion didn't have many options after leaving WWE. He also said that nothing exceptional will happen during his second AEW run.&quot;He had one option left other than going straight indie. I'm sure he's making a lot of money, which is a smart move on his part. I'd do the same if I was him. But does anybody think anything unique is going to happen with him there? Is it going to matter six weeks from now? Probably not ... It'll be whatever happened to him? He'll be in the witness protection program,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen when the 35-year-old star will return to AEW TV, as he hasn't been seen since his comeback.