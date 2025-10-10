"He'll be in the witness protection program" - WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at AEW for hiring Andrade again

Andrade El Idolo shocked the world by returning to AEW television fresh off the heels of his WWE exit. Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff has now shared his two cents on the luchador's All Elite comeback.

Last week, on the Six Year Anniversary edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, Kenny Omega was cutting a promo after successfully teaming with Brodido to defeat Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks. The Cleaner's address was unfortunately interrupted by the return of Andrade, who took out the former World Champion and then aligned himself with Don Callis and his "family".

El Idolo's AEW comeback took place merely weeks after he parted ways with WWE in September. Former wrestling booker Eric Bischoff spoke on the Tony Khan-led company bringing back the former NXT Champion on the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. Calling the decision an "odd" one, Easy E acknowledged that returning to All Elite Wrestling was likely the most lucrative choice Andrade could have made, albeit insinuating that the star could get lost in the shuffle over time.

"I can't make any sense of it. Part of it is because I just don't know enough about Andrade or anything else that's going on in AEW's universe to project what could be going on there. It seems like an odd decision to me, an odd choice. Now, for Andrade, I mean, where else is he gonna go? So, he had one option left other than going straight indie. I'm sure he's making a lot of money, which is a smart move on his part. I'd do the same if I was him. But does anybody think anything unique is going to happen with him there? Is it going to matter six weeks from now? Probably not ... It'll be whatever happened to him? He'll be in the witness protection program." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Andrade El Idolo's return on Dynamite [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

The Mexican grappler was reportedly fired by WWE due to multiple wellness violations over the past year.

Andrade on his major title win soon after his AEW return

Merely two days following his AEW comeback, Andrade won his first major title since leaving WWE, defeating DMT Azul at The Crash Lucha Libre's show in Tijuana to become the new Crash World Heavyweight Champion. During an interview with TJ Sports, El Idolo reflected on his massive triumph, and shed light on his personal motivations behind winning his latest belt.

"I know that The Crash is a very respected company, both nationally and internationally, and I had set myself the goal that if one day I left WWE again, I would go after The Crash World Heavyweight Championship. The company gave me that opportunity, and I’m very grateful. To win this championship from The Crash is an honor for me. It’s my first championship since leaving [World Wrestling Entertainment].” [H/T -Ringside News]

It remains to be seen if Andrade will secure a championship in AEW anytime soon.

