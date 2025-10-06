Andrade breaks silence after becoming Heavyweight Champion just days following WWE exit

Andrade El Idolo shocked the world last week when he made his AEW television return, mere weeks after his WWE firing. A couple of days ago, he became a World Heavyweight Champion at a reputed Mexican promotion, and now, the star has broken his silence on the accomplishment.

After losing to Miro at Worlds End 2023, Andrade departed from All Elite Wrestling and jumped ship to WWE, returning to the promotion during last year's Men's Royal Rumble. The luchador's latest run in the sports entertainment juggernaut left much to be desired, unfortunately, as he was chiefly involved in mid-card feuds and not booked as a legitimate top name. His tenure in the company came to a shocking end last month, when it was reported that the 35-year-old had parted ways with the Triple H-led promotion, reportedly after "numerous Wellness violations".

Earlier this week, shortly after his WWE exit, El Idolo made his surprising return to AEW television. Furthermore, this past Friday, he wrestled at The Crash Lucha Libre, where he defeated DMT Azul to win The Crash Heavyweight Championship. Andrade addressed his recent title win while speaking to TJ Sports, pointing to the reputation boasted by the Tijuana-based promotion both nationally and internationally. He also revealed that he had set winning The Crash World Championship as a personal goal for himself, stating that holding the belt was an honor.

"I know that The Crash is a very respected company, both nationally and internationally, and I had set myself the goal that if one day I left WWE again, I would go after The Crash World Heavyweight Championship. The company gave me that opportunity, and I’m very grateful. To win this championship from The Crash is an honor for me. It’s my first championship since leaving [World Wrestling Entertainment].” - said Andrade. [H/T - Ringside News]

It remains to be seen how long Andrade's reign as The Crash Heavyweight Champion will last.

Former WWE superstar Andrade attacked a former AEW World Champion

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega teamed with Brody King and Bandido to defeat Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks in trios action. The Walking Weapon put the boots on The Cleaner after the bout, although Jurassic Express soon arrived to help him fend off Alexander and the former EVPs.

Omega did not have long to recover, unfortunately, as his subsequent promo celebrating six years of Dynamite was interrupted by the return of Andrade. The former WWE NXT Champion took out The Best Bout Machine, and afterwards revealed himself as the newest member of the Don Callis Family.

Andrade El Idolo about to blindside Kenny Omega [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

It remains to be seen if a singles match between Omega and El Idolo is imminent on AEW programming.

