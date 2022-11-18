"Huge chance he comes back" - Wrestling fans urge 4-time WWE Champion to return under Triple H for a dream match against Gunther

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the idea of Gunther possibly facing former WWE and current AEW star Bryan Danielson in a dream match.

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion, a title previously held by Danielson once during his time in the Stamford-based company. During his title run so far, The Ring General has defended his title frequently, most notably against Sheamus, whom he beat in a classic at Clash at the Castle.

Twitter user @slate_s42 recently suggested the idea of a dream match between the two men and the outcome if they ever crossed paths.

Reacting to the same, one fan suggested that Gunther should've left WWE, whereas a few users suggested the idea of Danielson possibly going back to his former promotion.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

John @johndauria6 @slate_s42 still a chance IF Danielson decides to go back to WWE after his run in AEW (i do think there is huge chance he comes back) @slate_s42 still a chance IF Danielson decides to go back to WWE after his run in AEW (i do think there is huge chance he comes back)

Alex @AJG424 @HeelMox @slate_s42 He’s been the most dominant IC title holder in forever… so remind me why he should’ve left lol @HeelMox @slate_s42 He’s been the most dominant IC title holder in forever… so remind me why he should’ve left lol

Aaron Spencer 🖤💛 (-_•) @RebelHart9



I need Danielson to return even just for a couple of matches! I need to see Danielson vs Gargano! @slate_s42 I mean it technically still could be… in a couple yearsI need Danielson to return even just for a couple of matches! I need to see Danielson vs Gargano! @slate_s42 I mean it technically still could be… in a couple years I need Danielson to return even just for a couple of matches! I need to see Danielson vs Gargano!

Nat naj naidriaed @KupalLupz @slate_s42 bryan could have been having bangers with gunther theory the new nxt guys would be allowed to wrestle in japan and most importantly be treated as a mainevent star @slate_s42 bryan could have been having bangers with gunther theory the new nxt guys would be allowed to wrestle in japan and most importantly be treated as a mainevent star💀

MK🍀 @Kamiorra @KupalLupz @slate_s42 Isn't he having bangers in aew right now and being treated as a main event star? @KupalLupz @slate_s42 Isn't he having bangers in aew right now and being treated as a main event star?

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra @slate_s42 Danielson chest would be bleeding red after one chop lmao @slate_s42 Danielson chest would be bleeding red after one chop lmao

OG°–^R∆J$05 @Rajsury46071212 @slate_s42 When is Daniel Bryan's and Adam Cole's contract over with AEW @slate_s42 When is Daniel Bryan's and Adam Cole's contract over with AEW

Gunther has enjoyed an incredible run since moving up to the main roster. His presentation in the company has been top-notch so far, and his Intercontinental Championship run has been the icing on the cake.

WWE Superstar Gunther recently expressed his interest in facing AEW's Claudio Castagnoli

Gunther recently expressed his desire to face AEW star Claudio Castagnoli. The man formerly known as Cesaro is Bryan Danielson's stablemate in the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW.

In an interview with Ten Count, the WWE IC Champion added that he would've loved to have a series of matches with The Swiss Cyborg. He said:

"I would have loved to always have like a program, or series of matches with Cesaro but that can't happen anymore. But that would be the only name really because besides from that I think our roster built up pretty good again. It's an exciting roster," The Ring General noted.

Castagnoli is set to challenge for the Ring of Honor World Championship at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear. He will face Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Do you think Danielson will come back to WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments below.

