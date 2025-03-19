Huge Roman Reigns vs. top AEW star comparison leaves fans divided

WWE and AEW being two of the leading pro-wrestling brands in the world today, wrestling fans often enjoy comparing the merits and flaws of both stars from the rival promotions. Recently, users on social media did exactly that, debating on whether Roman Reigns or Samoa Joe was the superior performer.

Reigns has been the face of WWE for around a decade and in that time has held the Universal Title a record 1316 days before being dethroned by Cody Rhodes. He also headlined WrestleMania a record number of times, with several highly acclaimed matches to his name. Alongside all this, Reigns also formed one of the most devastating factions of all time in The Bloodline, whose saga is ongoing to this day in some capacity. He is currently embroiled in a feud against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in WWE.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is one of the legends of the industry and is a 26-year veteran. He has held multiple world titles in AEW, ROH, and TNA, among a plethora of other titles in several other promotions. He was also with WWE from 2015 to 2022 and won the NXT Title thrice during that time. Joe is a charismatic performer on the mic and a special talent in the ring. He is currently a part of The Opps faction in AEW.

As wrestling fans are often inclined to do, a user on X/Twitter recently shared a post asking their followers to pick between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns across a number of criteria, including in-ring skill, promo abilities, popularity, and so on.

Fans on the social media platform seemed more or less split in their preferences between the two top stars. Many users voted for Joe and others voted for Reigns in all categories. Some others conceded that while the record-breaking Undisputed WWE Champion has the edge in overall renown, the former AEW World Champion is undeniably a legend, and one of the most rounded, complete pro-wrestlers to have ever laced their boots.

"Hmm, Roman wins this one," voted a fan.

"Samoa Joe this isn't even AEW V WWE. Samoa Joe is a legend especially: in the ring mic (this guy destroyed 2 entire rosters) finisher (Muscle Buster), charisma (Reigns is close tho just not as intimidating) Popularity goes to Reigns I guess," argued another fan.

"Roman Reigns respectfully could never hold a candle to the legacy that Samoa Joe has built for himself..." wrote a user.

"Joe in all areas," wrote another user.

"Both goats, tied in everything except popularity," suggested a fan.

Notably, Joe and Reigns had squared off on numerous occasions between 2017 and 2019, during the former TNT Champion's past WWE tenure.

Samoa Joe was in action last week on AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata competed in trios action on the March 12 episode of Dynamite. The Opps swiftly dismantled the team of Vinny Pacifico and the debuting Eli Theseus and Gabriel Aeros (The Parea), picking up the win in under three minutes.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is set to face off against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a promo battle on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It seems that the trio are headed for a Triple Threat clash at WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen if Joe and company will be eyeing trios gold in AEW moving forward.

