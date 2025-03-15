Huge update on Cope's (fka Edge) non-AEW future

A recent report confirmed the continuation of one of Cope's (FKA Edge) projects outside AEW. This was confirmed earlier today and may affect his in-ring career.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar has been active following his return at the Worlds End pay-per-view in late December. Since then, he has constantly appeared for promotion, feuding with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. He was in action last weekend at the Revolution pay-per-view against Mox for the world title.

Deadline.com has just reported that Disney's Percy Jackson series has been renewed for a third season. The series will focus on the third installment of Rick Riordan's novel of the Percy Jackson & the Olympians series, The Titan's Curse. Cope plays Ares, the God of War on Olympus. He plays a recurring role in the series, which may require the veteran to film a few scenes.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

The show's second season is set to drop on Disney+ in December this year.

Cope is set for a rematch against Jon Moxley next week

At Revolution, chaos abounded in the main event as Christian Cage decided to cash in his world title shot in the middle of the match, making this a three-way contest.

At that point in the match, the Rated-R Superstar had all the momentum, but Christian interfered and took him out. Despite his best efforts, the leader of the Patriarchy could not put away his former best friend. Jon Moxley swept in and put Cage in a chokehold. With Cope down for the count, there was no one to break the hold, and the champion ended up stealing a win via submission.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed he should have his rematch, seeing as he was never pinned or submitted. Mox accepted this and planned a street fight so there would be no more excuses, regardless of the outcome.

Expand Tweet

This will take place on AEW Dynamite next week. The winner will become the world champion and compete in Dynasty against number-one contender Swerve Strickland. Whether Jon Moxley's reign continues or a new champion will finally be crowned remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback