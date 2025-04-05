Hurt Syndicate member surprisingly namedrops Jacob Fatu

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 05, 2025 09:52 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate (left) and Jacob Fatu (right) [Images via: Bobby Lashley's Instagram handle and WWE.com]
The Hurt Syndicate (left) and Jacob Fatu (right) [Images via: Bobby Lashley's Instagram handle and WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu is arguably a future WWE main-eventer. He belongs to the famous Anoaʻi wrestling family, which includes popular names such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and more. He has also held the WWE Tag Team Championship once with Tama Tonga.

The Samoan Werewolf is quite adored globally. Even though he is a ruthless heel, fans and veterans agree that he has immense in-ring talent. One of his well-wishers is AEW star MVP. The former WWE United States Champion is a member of the Hurt Syndicate faction, which, apart from him, consists of AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Although the 51-year-old does not wrestle in All Elite Wrestling, he is sporadically seen taking part in in-ring competition on the independent circuit. He recently performed for a promotion called Big Time Wrestling, where, after his match, he name-dropped AEW stars Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan). Surprisingly, he even name-dropped Jacob Fatu.

also-read-trending Trending
MVP name-dropped the WWE star on an indie show. [Image via: MVP's Instagram story]
MVP name-dropped the WWE star on an indie show. [Image via: MVP's Instagram story]

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Fans in attendance gave a thunderous reaction when the Hurt Syndicate manager mentioned the WWE star, proving just how popular he is. Hopefully, the 32-year-old will challenge for the WWE Title soon and perhaps main-event WrestleMania someday.

Meanwhile, Fatu is set to face WWE United States Champion LA Knight for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax heaps praise on Jacob Fatu

Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax has strong ties with the Anoaʻi family. Furthermore, she is a massive fan of The Samoan Werewolf. In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the 40-year-old star praised the fellow WWE star and called him one of the best to ever do it.

"Anybody needs to be worried about him and one of the most talented human beings I’ve ever seen step into a ring," said Nia Jax. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Jacob Fatu is the son of WWE legend Sam Fatu. The latter was also known as The Tonga Kid and The Samoan Savage.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
हिन्दी