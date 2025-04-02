Nia Jax breaks character with message to former star amid WWE uncertainty

Nia Jax was nowhere to be seen during WWE's recent European Tour. Amid her absence without any explanation, The Irresistible Force recently sent a message to Saraya (fka Paige).

The SmackDown star's last match saw her join forces with Candice LeRae to take on Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in a Tag Team Match at Elimination Chamber. The heels lost the bout at the premium live event and have not appeared since, fueling speculation about their future in the company.

Earlier today, Nia Jax took to her Instagram story to break her heel character and send a heartwarming message to former WWE Superstar Saraya. She posted a picture of the latter's book, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. The 40-year-old said she loved the two-time Divas Champion and was happy for her.

"So happy for you sis!!! @saraya! Love you! E my B!!! ❤️❤️❤️🥹," she wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of the Instagram story below:

Nia Jax's message to Saraya. [Picture courtesy: Screenshot of Nia's Instagram story]

Saraya herself has been away from the squared circle since October 2024. Amid her absence from in-ring competition, the 32-year-old recently announced her exit from AEW.

Massive update on Nia Jax amid WWE absence

A WWE fan asked host Joe Lowry about the whereabouts of Nia Jax during a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

WrestleVotes answered the query, stating that although the actual reason was unknown, Jax was not cleared to enter the squared circle. WrestleVotes added that the former WWE Women's Champion was expected to receive the clearance two weeks ago:

"Nia Jax has been, I want to phrase this properly, not cleared. That's the best way I could put it. She was due to be cleared, I believe, two weeks ago. I don't know if that's happened. Obviously, she's not been on TV, don't know if it was an injury or whatnot. However, I do know internally she has not been cleared for action, which is why she hasn't been on TV." [From 26:49 onwards]

You can check out the comments in the video below:

The Irresistible Force had an incredible 2024 that saw her win the Queen of the Ring Tournament and the WWE Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she has had a poor start to 2025. It remains to be seen if she can turn the year around when she returns to in-ring action.

