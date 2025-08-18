Hurt Syndicate member takes a huge shot at popular WWE Superstar

A member of The Hurt Syndicate is seemingly intent on keeping his mock rivalry with a WWE Superstar going. The latter, Mia Yim, currently performs on the sports entertainment juggernaut's SmackDown brand.Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley are scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Title at the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025. The dominant duo will take on either FTR or Brodido depending on which team walks out of Glasgow, Scotland, victorious this week on AEW Dynamite.The Hurt Syndicate also made some other big changes in their ranks, as they seemed to have brought their business relationship with MJF to an end recently. Days before Dynamite, Benjamin took to Instagram to share photographs of himself at Stonehenge in England. The Standard of Excellence also took an unexpected shot at WWE's Mia Yim in the caption, writing:&quot;Here to discover the mysteries of #stonehenge. I may have found the rock @miayimofficial crawled out from under. #thestandardofexcellence #aew #benjayimwars #benjayimwars,&quot; said Shelton's caption.Check out Shelton Benjamin's post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBenjamin regularly engages in witty social media banter with Yim. Michin was last seen in the ring in tag team action, taking on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez alongside B-Fab at a WWE house show in Mexico this past month.Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on kicking MJF out of The Hurt SyndicateAEW fans were quite puzzled by the abrupt nature of MJF's departure from The Hurt Syndicate. The first member of the faction to voice his interest in ejecting The Wolf of Wrestling was Bobby Lashley, whose approval Friedman succeeded at obtaining after a lot of effort a few months ago.The All Mighty explained why he gave MJF the thumbs down during his recent interview on the F Y'all podcast. The former WWE Champion confessed that he did not trust the self-proclaimed &quot;generational talent&quot; and highlighted the latter's goal-driven self-centeredness&quot;With MJF, I gave the thumbs down. I gave the thumbs down because if I don't trust you, that's a big deal for me. And I didn't trust him bringing him in originally. And then since we've gotten in, I just kind of see that he is focused on his own path. So instead of having us stay with us and then now we're all moving in different directions, I was like, just go on your own path. Yeah. And then you go on your path and let us go on our path,&quot; he said. [34:42 - 35:14]Friedman will be challenging for the AEW World Title at Forbidden Door 2025 after being goaded into cashing in his All In: Texas Casino Gauntlet contract by the World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page.