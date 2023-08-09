"I can guarantee you he's in pain" - AEW star says Mick Foley is hurting after risking his body for years

Mick Foley is considered a hardcore legend by many of his peers in the industry. Recently AEW's Arn Anderson looked back at Foley's career and made the stark conclusion that he's likely hurting every day.

While he's best known for his lengthy run in WWE, Foley broke into the industry and began to establish himself in WCW. This is where Arn Anderson first caught wind of him, and where he believes the legend began to become comfortable with his promo style.

During a recent episode of the ARN podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Mick Foley for sacrificing his body to entertain wrestling fans.

"My hats off to him for that. I mean, the guy gave up his body. Right now, if you find him, wherever he is on Planet Earth, I can guarantee you he's in pain — and he did that for the business." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Foley's most recognizable match was when he took The Undertaker on as Mankind and was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell cage. According to The Phenom, after throwing Foley off of the cage, he was unsure whether he had just killed the legend or not.

Arn Anderson believes that Mick Foley deserves respect for being an "actual human being"

Foley was recently spotted with The Hardys during The Galaxy Con 2023. Matt and Jeff Hardy have always been candid about their respect for legends, and it doesn't seem like Mick Foley has to earn their adoration.

In the same episode of ARN, the veteran was asked which one of Foley's personas resonated the most with him.

"I think when you figured out that Mick Foley was an actual human being, you started looking at what he was willing to do for the audience and company, it made you — I don't know if respect is the right word — but appreciate him." (H/T WrestlingINC)

As a WWE Hall of Famer, it seems like the Stamford-based promotion has at least recognized his impact. Only time will tell if his legacy will be long-lasting, but for now, he still seems to be a respected name in the pro wrestling industry.

