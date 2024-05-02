"I can never reach these heights" - AEW star Kenny Omega confirms a major decision

The AEW roster is made up of multiple masters of the ring, from high-flyers to mat technicians, hardcore fighters to old-school brawlers and everyone in between. Kenny Omega is one of the most well-rounded wrestlers in AEW, and the world, but he has just went public with a major change to his in-ring career while on this latest hiatus.

The Cleaner is no stranger to the Death Match. He worked several in Japan, then defeated Jon Moxley in the infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at Revolution 2021. Omega has been on the shelf since December after announcing that he would be out indefinitely due to diverticulitis. There's been talk of the 40-year-old potentially toning down his in-ring style after recovering from the career-and-life-threatening illness.

Omega took more fan questions during a recent Twitch stream and was asked about Swerve Strickland's 30-minute Texas Death Match win over Adam Page at Full Gear 2023. The AEW EVP explained why his colleagues can have those types of matches.

"When I saw that I thought, 'Oh, thank goodness someone is doing this type of stuff to this degree,' because I can never reach these heights, I can never be this extreme, I'm never going to drink anyone's blood. You guys... that's your thing now, you can have it, it was kind of a liberating feeling like, 'OK, Death Match Kenny is done because we've got guys who are way crazier than me out there,'" Kenny Omega said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Omega is set to make his return on tonight's live Dynamite from Winnipeg. However, he is not expected to wrestle.

AEW releases limited edition Kenny Omega merchandise

Kenny Omega has not wrestled since early December, but All Elite Wrestling has just released limited edition merchandise for the EVP.

The exclusive collaboration with the TEKKEN 8 video game will be available for just two weeks, with sales ending at 1pm ET on May 15. The shirt starts at $37.99.

"This @kennyomegamanx x @TEKKEN 8 collaboration shirt just dropped at ShopAEW.com! Available for 2 WEEKS ONLY!! Order yours today!," they wrote with the graphic below.

The Cleaner has been instrumental in the launch and development of All Elite Wrestling's video games division. He helped to spearhead the Fight Forever console game.

