"I don't care who doesn't like it," says WWE legend after confirming he will finish his career in AEW

A WWE legend recently confirmed that he will finish his career in AEW and has now addressed the fans who don't respect his decision. The veteran opened up about this while responding to a fan on social media.

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) addressed the people who are not pleased with his recent decision. The Natural spent a large chunk of his wrestling career in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the veteran has ultimate respect for his ongoing run in AEW, as he has been there since the promotion started in 2019.

The Natural is the current ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Champion under the banner of AEW. Dustin recently confirmed that he would be finishing his career in All Elite Wrestling, as he feels respected there. Meanwhile, a fan on X (fka Twitter) urged fans to respect Dustin's choice of finishing his career in Tony Khan's promotion.

Dustin Rhodes took notice of this and responded, saying he doesn't really care if people don't like his decision to retire in AEW.

"Honestly I don't care who doesn't like it. I don't live my life worrying about what someone says on the Net"

AEW veteran on why he wouldn't return to the WWE

AEW veteran, Dustin Rhodes recently clarified that while he had 24 years in the Stamford-based promotion, his run as Goldust ran its course. On his X (fka Twitter) post, Dustin further explained he has no hate for his previous company, but his passion lies in AEW.

"I had a wonderful career as Goldust and respect the s**t out of my time with WWE. Goldust ran its course. I am having the time of my life coming back full circle as Dustin Rhodes. No hate towards them. I had 24 yrs there. My passion lies where I am at now, @aew. I watch all companies," Dustin wrote.

Click HERE to check the original post.

Moreover, Dustin Rhodes is still going strong in the ring even in his 50s, and only time will tell what's next for the legend.

