AEW's Worlds End 2023 is the special pay-per-view that will see the brand-new Continental Champion. The match card is stacked, and fans are looking forward to this special program.

Analysts are talking about the possibility of a World Title change at the special show. They state that Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the current AEW World Champion, will lose to Samoa Joe at World's End to join WWE. Fans on social media predicted that MJF may have a possible WWE run and would face CM Punk in the Triple H-led promotion.

"Does MJF lose here and could it be his last match in AEW?" - the handle posted.

Expand Tweet

Reactions 1

Reactions 2

With the audience and analysts waiting for an MJF run in Stamford, it remains to be seen if Better Than You is interested.

The rumored MJF/Punk match will be a definite big pop for any wrestling promotion that manages to pull it off. Punk's recent re-signing with WWE is seen as a game-changer for the industry.

AEW World Champion MJF has earned some harsh criticism for his matches and booking

MJF, the current World Champion of the Jacksonville-based company, is called out whenever there's something wrong with the ratings of any of the three shows that TK produces. Now, even some on the current roster are liking tweets critical of him.

While the ratings of the shows are spiraling, a World Title match where Friedman would defend his championship against Kenny Omega did precious little for the ratings of Collision, earning some more criticism for Friedman.

On the personal front, though, MJF is well-liked by the audience. He has been featured twice on the list of the top merchandise sellers for Tony Khan's company in October this year, once in his capacity and once more as a member of the tag team Better Than You Bay Bay.

What do you think? Is MJF's run in Tony Khan's company coming to an end? Tell us in the comments section.